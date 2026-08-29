At Aamir Khan-Saif Ali Khan’s Dil Chahta Hai reunion; fans ask, ‘Where’s Akshaye Khanna?’

Farhan Akhtar’s directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai recently clocked 25 years of its release, on August 10. The film, starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna continues to be considered among one of Bollywood’s most loved cult classics. To celebrate the special milestone, the team of Dil Chahta Hai reunited in Mumbai. However, Dhurandhar star Akshaye Khanna was missing from the celebration. Preity Zinta was also not seen at the event.

On Friday, the cast members and director of the film met at an event to celebrate the silver jubilee. Actors Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Dimple Kapadia were spotted in several paparazzi videos surfacing on social media. Co-producer Ritesh Sidhwani was also snapped posing with the team of Dil Chahta Hai. However, fans flooded the comments section, wondering about the absence of one of the main leads – Akshaye Khanna.