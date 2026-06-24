At 70, Hrithik Roshan’s mom Pinkie Roshan’s fitness routine connects ‘head, heart, hand’ 

Hrithik Roshan’s mother, Pinkie Roshan, is proving that age is no barrier to fitness. Pinkie Roshan is winning hearts online with her inspiring fitness journey. Pinkie is in her early 70s, and she recently shared a workout video showcasing a series of strength-training exercises, reminding people that staying active is essential at every age.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Pinkie highlighted the importance of balancing physical and mental well-being. Sharing a series of clips from her recent workout session, she wrote, “My feel best part of a day..Connect the three HHH head heart hand and you will be balanced. Keep the HHH practice. Just trust me and trust yourself.”

The video features Pinkie performing several exercises designed to improve strength, balance and mobility like dumbbell front squats, courtesy lunges, alternating shoulder presses, bent-over rows and elbow planks.

See videos by Pinkie Roshan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan)

But this is not the first time when Pinkie has left fans in awe. She often shares glimpses of her fitness routine on social media and continues to inspire followers with her commitment to a healthy lifestyle.

More video of Pinkie Roshan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan)

Back in 2022, Hrithik Roshan penned an emotional note celebrating his mother Pinkie Roshan’s fitness journey and determination. Sharing videos of her workout session, he wrote, “To see her giving her all to fitness and wellness at the age of 68 gives me hope that we all can continue to get better no matter what the age. A big big hug to all of you out there for supporting and sharing this relentless , joyful passion with my mom. I know she has bad days , we all do, and time and again I have seen how hard it is for her to get into the gym and get started. But she does it because of the sense of community she has started feeling with all of you supporting her on insta . So this really is a thank you post for all of you helping my mom get stronger. I wish and pray that everyone out there who is pushing themselves to get better has that support from friends and family. I wish you all a beautiful day ❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

He also added, “My mom started working out at 58. Just thought I should add that fact for other parents who feel it’s too late for them . It’s NEVER too late . Do it for your kids. They will love you for it.”