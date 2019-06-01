Assistant director files police complaint against makers of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala

Assistant director Kamal Kant Chandra, the man who had accused the makers of Bala of plagiarising his idea, has now filed a police complaint under Section 420 (cheating) and 406 (breach of trust) at the Kashimira police station, Mid-Day reported.

Chandra had earlier filed a case in the Bombay High Court against Ayushmann Khurrana, the lead of the film, the director Amar Kaushik and producer Dinesh Vijan and had alleged that they had copied his idea of a balding man from one of his projects.

Bala is currently in the second schedule of its filming. Ayushmann stars opposite Bhumi Pednekar in the film. He has earlier worked with her in Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

“It’s wrong to start shooting before the court has given its verdict. At the last hearing, they said that they would take time to develop the script. How did they start shooting in 15 days? This means they gave a misleading picture to the court. I approached the vacation bench four days ago, but they stated that I should wait for the next hearing on June 10. But the makers might finish [a chunk of] the film by then and argue that since a lot of money is at stake, the court should rule in their favour,” Chandra said.

“I registered my concept with Screen Writers’ Association in 2016 while their script has been registered in 2018,” he added.