Assi box office collection Day 1: Taapsee Pannu’s courtroom drama trails behind Haq and Mulk, earns Rs 1 cr

Assi box office collection Day 1: Taapsee Pannu and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha have reunited for the third time, once again exploring the courtroom drama genre with their latest release, Assi, which hit theatres this Friday. Despite the credibility of the actor-director duo and a strong ensemble cast featuring Kani Kusruti, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa and Kumud Mishra, the film has opened to underwhelming numbers at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Assi registered a modest opening of Rs 1 crore. The limited release appears to have impacted its performance, with the film playing across approximately 1,700 shows nationwide.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

On its opening day, the film recorded an overall occupancy of 7.38%. The morning shows began on a dull note at just 3.88%. While there was some improvement in the afternoon with 7.24%, the momentum did not sustain strongly. The evening shows recorded 6.92%, before a slight push in the night shows lifted occupancy to 11.48%. Region-wise, Delhi-NCR led with 426 shows but reported an occupancy of only 7.5%. Mumbai followed with 326 shows and posted a similar figure of 7.75%.