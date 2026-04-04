‘Asrani was getting paid less than Bollywood stars’ entourage,’ says Priyadarshan: ’40-60 people are there with 4 actors’

Over the years, the discourse around the entourage culture in Bollywood has become increasingly prominent, as several producers and filmmakers have spoken out about how stars often arrive on sets with huge groups of people. This, they say, inflates film budgets and creates logistical challenges. Recently, even director Priyadarshan weighed in on the issue, saying it is something that “is worst thing in Bollywood” and is largely absent in South Indian cinema.

‘Four actors are there with 40–60 people’

Speaking to Filmfare, he said, “I tell you, I hate it. That’s the worst thing happening in Bollywood. Where four actors are there, 40–60 people are also there with them because of that I can’t even see my frame. They’re all around, touching the hair, nothing to touch, most of them don’t even have hair, so what they’re doing there? And I’m saying, ‘please clear, please clear’. There is so much crowd. The paraphernalia around actors is more than my entire setup.”