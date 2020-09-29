Aspiring actor Akshat Utkarsh dies in Mumbai

Aspiring actor Akshat Utkarsh hailed from Muzaffarpur. (Photo: Akshat Utkarsh/Facebook)

Aspiring actor Akshat Utkarsh allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday, reported ANI.

Actor Akshat Utkarsh dies allegedly by suicide at his residence in Mumbai’s Andheri area. Case lodged, matter being probed. Body handed over to family after postmortem: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2020

Talking to Hindustan Times, Someshwar Kanthe, senior police inspector at Amboli police station, said, “We have registered an Accidental Death Record (ADR) and are enquiring the matter. Preliminary enquiry and autopsy report do not indicate any foul play. The incident took place on Sunday night somewhere between 10 pm and 11:30 PM.”

Akshat Utkarsh hailed from Muzaffarpur and was in Mumbai to pursue a career in acting.

