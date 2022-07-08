Asin shares photos of daughter Arin, husband Rahul Sharma: ‘Daddy duties’

Former actress Asin Thottumkal, who is not an active Instagram user, posted a series of photos and videos on her Instagram account today. Asin shared glimpses of her husband Rahul Sharma and her daughter Arin.

In one of the photos her husband is seen strolling around with their daughter as she captioned it “Daddy duties.” In another shot Arin can be seen playing with her ‘playground buddies’ in the sand. Although Asin was not to be seen in any of the pictures, she made adorable collages and videos of Arin candidly playing with her friends.

With Ghajini, Asin made her Bollywood debut alongside Aamir Khan. Numerous awards, including the Filmfare Best Female Debut Award, went to Asin for Ghajini. Asin decided to quit the entertainment industry after she got married to business tycoon Rahul Sharma in 2016.

The former actress had written on social media, “For all my media friends who still have not got the message, I’m once again reiterating that I have stopped taking up any assignments and have wrapped all my commitments before my wedding itself including my brand endorsements. Request people to stop making assumptions about my assignments and work as I’m not doing that at this stage. Had made this announcement before the wedding itself.”

Arin was the couple’s first child, who was born in 2017. Arin’s fourth birthday was celebrated by the couple the previous year, and the actress had posted pictures of the superhero-themed party. Posting the pictures on her Instagram handle, Asin wrote, “Arin is 4! #Ourlittlesuperhero”.