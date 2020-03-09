Asim Riaz-Jacqueline Fernandez’s Mere Angne Mein: Much ado about nothing

The much-awaited music video “Mere Angne Mein” featuring Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez and Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz is finally out. The video goes back in time to present the story of a princess saved by a knight in shining armour. Released a day before Holi, it also incorporates the festive spirit.

The song starts in 1435 AD, where Jacqueline, who is a princess, is set to get married off to a much older king. While she is distressed over this unfair match, the video switches to the current times where a couple (played by Khushi Joshi and Anuj Saini) are enjoying Holi with their friends. As the guy steps out to get his girlfriend a drink, he gets surrounded by women who try hard to woo him. Falling for their charm, he starts matching steps with them. Irked by the guy’s philandering ways, his girlfriend uses a spell to send him back in time, and learn more about love.

And then, lo and behold, the guy turns into Asim Riaz, as he magically enters the princess’ room. He sneakily catches her dancing to Amitabh Bachchan’s Silsila song with her troupe of girls. She finds a bottle of alcohol with him. She consumes it and lets her hair down. As the kingdom’s soldiers rush to attack him, he uses his phone to scare them away.

In the present time, the girl calls back her partner, and not wanting to leave behind the damsel in distress, he brings the princess back to the present time.

While it is Jacqueline Fernandez’s song from the word go, her performance doesn’t match up to the energy of the song. She looks a tad bit uncomfortable in the sandals of a princess.

As for Asim Riaz, fans would be slightly disappointed by the screen time he gets. The Bigg Boss 13 finalist also doesn’t have much to do, apart from flexing his muscles and acting as a lover boy. However, he does a decent job. Apart from the two, Khushi Joshi also stands out as the scorned girlfriend who tries to teach her boyfriend a lesson.

The Holi song from Laawaris may be an iconic one, but this version crooned by Neha Kakkar and Raja Hasan is entirely forgettable. Directed by Radhika Rao and Varun Sapru, the video doesn’t have much to offer, and neither do the actors. To get into a more colourful mood, switch on the radio to listen to better Holi songs.

