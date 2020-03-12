Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana look madly in love in the poster of Kalla Sohna Nai

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana song Kalla Sohna Nai will release on March 19. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana song Kalla Sohna Nai will release on March 19.

After teasing fans with several photos of himself and rumoured girlfriend Himanshi Khurana, Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz on Thursday released a new poster of an upcoming single featuring himself and Khurana. Crooned by Neha Kakkar, the song is titled “Kalla Sohna Nai”.

In the poster, Riaz and Khurana look too much in love. Going by the colourful background of the poster, it seems the song is set in Rajasthan.

Though the earlier poster had the release date of the song as March 18, now “Kalla Sohna Nai” will release a day later on March 19.

“Kalla Sohna Nai” is the second music video of Asim Riaz after he walked out of the Bigg Boss 13 house. His first song “Mere Angne Mein” with Jacqueline Fernandez became a rage among his fans and topped the charts.

Ever since Riaz has moved out of the Bigg Boss house, he has been trending on social media. Photos of him chilling with Himanshi Khurana have gone viral on the internet, and now their fans are excited to see them together on the screen.

After walking out of Bigg Boss, Asim Riaz talked about Himanshi Khurana. He told indianexpress.com, “Love just happens, we never plan it. She is the most beautiful woman I have ever seen. I did go down on my knees for her, and it was because I was very excited to see her. She was gone for two months, and during that time I really missed her. I was like a kid around her. Everything is quite positive between us and I am looking forward to spending time with her.”

