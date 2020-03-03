Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez shoot for music video Mere Angne Mein

Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez will soon be seen together in a music video. Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez will soon be seen together in a music video.

Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez have started shooting for their music video, and the two seem pretty excited about it.

Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim shared a video and a photo of himself with Judwaa 2 actor Jacqueline. The video revealed Asim and Jacqueline’s look for their upcoming music video. Asim also said the song would be a fun Holi number.

Asim Riaz also crooned a line from the hit song “Mere Angne Mein”, hinting that the video featuring him would be a remix of the song which was originally picturised on Amitabh Bachchan in 1981 film Laawaris.

Jacqueline Fernandez also shared a photo of herself with the former Bigg Boss contestant and captioned it, “So excited!!!” In an earlier statement, she had promised “the music video is going to be a visual treat for everyone.”

Talking about the music video which will be directed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar had said, “The song is a traditional folk song, which Tanishk Bagchi has modernized and added his own unique twist to it. I have always enjoyed folk songs and want the younger generations to get familiarised with them. The song is going to be a huge hit, and I cannot wait for everyone to hear it.”

Apart from the music video, Asim Riaz will also be seen with Himanshi Khurana in a music video. He is also collaborating with rapper Bohemia for another music video.

