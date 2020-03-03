Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez shoot for music video Mere Angne Mein

Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez have started shooting for their music video, and the two seem pretty excited about it.
Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim shared a video and a photo of himself with Judwaa 2 actor Jacqueline. The video revealed Asim and Jacqueline’s look for their upcoming music video. Asim also said the song would be a fun Holi number.
Asim Riaz also crooned a line from the hit song “Mere Angne Mein”, hinting that the video featuring him would be a remix of the song which was originally picturised on Amitabh Bachchan in 1981 film Laawaris.
Jacqueline Fernandez also shared a photo of herself with the former Bigg Boss contestant and captioned it, “So excited!!!” In an earlier statement, she had promised “the music video is going to be a visual treat for everyone.”
Talking about the music video which will be directed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar had said, “The song is a traditional folk song, which Tanishk Bagchi has modernized and added his own unique twist to it. I have always enjoyed folk songs and want the younger generations to get familiarised with them. The song is going to be a huge hit, and I cannot wait for everyone to hear it.”
Apart from the music video, Asim Riaz will also be seen with Himanshi Khurana in a music video. He is also collaborating with rapper Bohemia for another music video.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.