Thursday, November 12, 2020
Asif Basra (1967-2020): Celebs pay tribute to Paatal Lok actor

Bollywood celebs are paying tribute to actor Asif Basra who died by suicide at the age of 53.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 12, 2020 5:50:58 pm
Asif Basra, Asif Basra death, Asif Basra dies, Asif Basra deadAsif Basra was 53. (Photo: Asif Basra/Facebook)

Theatre and film actor Asif Basra, known for films like Outsourced, Black Friday, Parzania, Jab We Met and Krrish 3 and more recently Amazon Prime Video’s Paatal Lok and Disney+ Hotstar’s Hostages, died by suicide at a private guest house in McLeod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh.

Vimukt Ranjan, SP Dharamshala, told indianexpress.com, “Asif Basra committed suicide today morning. The body has gone for post-mortem. It will be done tomorrow. There is no suicide note.”

Asif Basra was also a part of Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Kai Po Che, Ek Villain, Kaalakaandi, and others.

Basra’s colleagues in Bollywood have been expressing their shock and grief on social media.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta tweeted, “Asif Basra! Can’t be true… This is just very, very sad.”

Maanvi Gagroo posted on Twitter, “This is terrible news. RIP Asif. Thank you for all your encouraging words every time we bumped into each other.”

Shruti Seth wrote on Twitter, “RIP #asifbasra.”

Follow all the latest updates about Asif Basra here.

17:50 (IST)12 Nov 2020
'This is heart breaking'

Actor Ayesha Raza shared a pciture of Asif Basra and wrote, "Rest in peace Asif. This is just 💔"

17:49 (IST)12 Nov 2020
Karanvir Bohra mourns Asif Basra's demise

Karanvir Bohra tweeted, "This is so so sad.... Rest in peace brother #AsifBasra"

17:44 (IST)12 Nov 2020
Tillotama Shome: Deepest condolences to family

Tillotama Shome wrote on Twitter, "Asif Basra, may you and your bike, keep travelling across galaxies new. Deepest condolences to your family."

17:39 (IST)12 Nov 2020
Manoj Bajpayee: This is too shocking

Manoj Bajpayee wrote on Twitter, "What? This is too shocking!! Shot with him just before Lockdown!!! Oh My God!!!"

Sachin Krishn, who directed Basra in his last on-screen outing Hostages season 2, told indianexpress.com, “I am stunned by the news. I don’t know the full facts. He was such a jovial person on sets. In fact, we used to envy his life because he would stay in the hills and come to Mumbai only to shoot. He was not only a fine actor but more importantly, a beautiful person. It feels like a personal loss.”

 

