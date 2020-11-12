Asif Basra (1967-2020): Celebs pay tribute to Paatal Lok actor

Asif Basra was 53. (Photo: Asif Basra/Facebook)

Theatre and film actor Asif Basra, known for films like Outsourced, Black Friday, Parzania, Jab We Met and Krrish 3 and more recently Amazon Prime Video’s Paatal Lok and Disney+ Hotstar’s Hostages, died by suicide at a private guest house in McLeod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh.

Vimukt Ranjan, SP Dharamshala, told indianexpress.com, “Asif Basra committed suicide today morning. The body has gone for post-mortem. It will be done tomorrow. There is no suicide note.”

Asif Basra was also a part of Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Kai Po Che, Ek Villain, Kaalakaandi, and others.

Basra’s colleagues in Bollywood have been expressing their shock and grief on social media.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta tweeted, “Asif Basra! Can’t be true… This is just very, very sad.”

Maanvi Gagroo posted on Twitter, “This is terrible news. RIP Asif. Thank you for all your encouraging words every time we bumped into each other.”

Shruti Seth wrote on Twitter, “RIP #asifbasra.”