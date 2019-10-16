Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari to direct a biopic on the Infosys’ Murthys

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari will direct a film on a real-life couple, Infosys co-founder, NR Narayana Murthy and wife-author Sudha Murthy. The Bareilly Ki Barfi director took to Instagram to share the news. Posting a picture with Sudha Murthy in black white, Tiwari wrote, “I keep dreaming that eventually, I would want to lead a life like Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy. Life choices. Their honest life with integrity is my biggest inspiration. They have trusted me with their iconic story and I can only pray that I keep up to their expectations. This is more than a film. This is life.”

Titled ‘Murthy’, the film, which will go on floors next year, is co-written by Ashwiny’s husband, Nitesh Tiwari, Piyush Gupta and Shreyas Jain.

Ashwiny had also thanked producer Mahaveer Jain for “being the binding force” for the project.

According to sources, the Nil Battey Sannata director had submitted the story idea to the Murthy couple early this year. The film will revolve around the inspiring journey of India’s first IT couple, Murthys and their contributions to India.

While Narayana Murthy served as the CEO of Infosys between 1981 and 2002, and as a chairman from 2002 to 2011, Sudha was awarded the Padma Shri in 2006.

On the other hand, Ashwiny’s sports drama Panga will release on January 24, 2020.