Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari says making Faadu was like a ‘long bridge’: ‘A piece of my heart for every beautiful human…’

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari said that her upcoming directorial Faadu is a piece of her heart and also thanked the crew and cast for their commitment towards the film.

Faadu will stream on SonyLIV. (Photo: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari/Instagram)
Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari took to Instagram and dropped a heartfelt post ahead of the release of her upcoming web series Faadu, starring Saiyami Kher and Pavail Gulati in the lead roles. Ashwiny said that making Faadu was like a long bridge for her and added that she was living and breathing every character for almost 3 years.

Ashwiny shared a poster featuring Saiyami and Pavail, and wrote, “#faadu is a piece of my heart for every beautiful human who has passionately worked on this story. living and breathing every character through almost 3 years of creating, prep, shoot. And post. There is no greater joy for a storyteller to see the symphony of a scene slowly taking shape with each note of love and commitment from crew members of every department whose eyes speak volumes of passion for their craft.”

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari also thanked the entire crew and cast and said that they sailed through the unexpectedness because of her partners in every department. She added, “For me making Faadu was like a long bridge where every nut and bolt is holding for the journey to keep moving. When one breaks down the others can hardly manage. And it cannot be left unfinished.”

Also Read |Vadh movie review: Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta film plays out like a Manohar Kahaani

Talking about Faadu, Saiyami Kher had told The Hindu, “It makes you introspect. We often see lots of fast-paced content and crime on screen. However, we hardly take time out to sit and think or even fall in love. This show will help in that regard. It will make you appreciate the silences.”

Written by Saumya Joshi, the web-series will release on SonyLIV on December 9.

Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Rohit Shetty launch Cirkus song Current Laga Re
