Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari announces Panga with Kangana Ranaut and Neena Gupta

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari announced her new project titled Panga on Tuesday. The Bareilly Ki Barfi director chose a unique way to announce the film as she shared a video featuring snapshots of its cast members including Kangana Ranaut, Neena Gupta and Jassie Gill with their family. Along with the video, she wrote, “My existing reality is a reflection of my dear ones’ belief in me. From the team backed by its families. Presenting #PANGA with #KanganaRanaut, @jassi1gill @Neenagupta001. Produced by @foxstarhindi | In Cinemas | 2019”

The one-minute video begins with Ashwiny’s words, “I can take risks and follow my passion because they are rooting for me every day” and what follows next are endearing clicks of the filmmaker with husband Nitesh Tiwari and their children. Next comes family photos of Kangana with a quote, “It hasn’t been an easy journey. But my family give me the strength to face it all.” Neena Gupta is quoted as saying in the video, “My family is my support system, my courage, my inspiration and my trophy too!”

My existing reality is a reflection of my dear ones’ belief in me. From the team backed by its families. Presenting #PANGA with #KanganaRanaut, @jassi1gill @Neenagupta001 . Produced by @foxstarhindi | In Cinemas | 2019 😀 pic.twitter.com/XEEDIa8oFT — Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) August 21, 2018

Panga is said to be the story of a new-age family who challenges stereotypes and dares to dream. It promises to reaffirm the belief that nothing is impossible for a family which laughs, cries and dreams together.

Kangana, who will play a Kabbadi player in the film, said, “When Ashwiny narrated the story of Panga, I was completely moved. My family has been my pillar of strength and have always stood by me in thick and thin. I could really relate to the emotions of the film. Plus, Ashwiny is known for her slice-of-life films and I loved her recent work Bareilly Ki Barfi. Panga is doubly special for me as for the first time, I will play the role of a National-level Kabbadi player. That’s going to be challenging for sure! I am looking forward to some exciting times with Ashwiny and the Fox Star team.”

Impressed with the script, Jassie Gill, who will be seen playing the role of Kangana’s husband in the movie, shared, “I loved the script especially the inspiring family angle. The film is a rollercoaster of emotions but to me, the real Indian family feeling was the most heartwarming part of the subject. And I also come from a very close-knit family and hence, I can identify with the story.”

Panga is slated to release in theatres in 2019. Sharing her thoughts, Ashwiny said, “I wanted to keep evolving with stories that talk about the relationships in a new age Indian family. Fox Star Studios is exactly in the same space of storytelling and I am filled with gratitude to work with them to see our vision unfold and create characters and stories that would be relatable to all and still be unique.”

