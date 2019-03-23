Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill get along very well: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on Panga

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is not ready to divulge much about her much-anticipated upcoming sports drama film, Panga, except that her leading actors are getting along like a house on fire. Actor Kangana Ranaut and Punjabi singer-actor Jassie Gill star as the principal characters in Panga, which is about the triumphs and tribulations of the family of a National-level Kabaddi player. While Kangana will be seen as the Kabaddi player, Jassie is playing the role of her husband.

When asked about what went behind casting Jassie in the film, Ashwiny, in a recent group interaction, said, “I am only going to talk about it near the film’s release but I can tell you that Jassi is going to be a revelation. You have seen the recent picture of them together. It’s going to be different. He is a very nice person, extremely nice. He and Kangana get along very well. He is fun and the set is super fun too.” Jassi was last seen in Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi, which was his Bollywood debut.

Ashwiny also shared how she is a mixed bag of nervousness and excitement as Panga is extremely different in comparison to her previous directorial outings and also the biggest project she has done yet.

“It’s a long, big film. It’s not a small film. So, it is going to take its own sweet time. I am trying to do something very different with Panga so, it’s a big challenge for me as a maker because I am also learning new things every day, to the extent of learning a little bit of Kabaddi and breaking my leg. But it’s also enjoyable. All the other films I have made in one schedule but this is taking long so, it’s good,” she said.

Today, on the occasion of Kangana’s birthday, Ashwiny posted a heart-warming message for the actor alongside a picture of her on Instagram, which read, “Happy Birthday to the girl, who is real and honest. Long chatterbox, laughter, full of conversations on life and otherwise. The one, who walks along with me, encourages and showers so much of love with oneness. The one, who loves pizza and her pedas. And the bhindi that has to be just right. Stay bright always dearest Kangana and keep shining with your talent of bringing characters alive on screen.”

Panga, produced by Fox Star Studios, also features Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. It’s slated to release on January 24, 2020.