Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari to helm film on Narayana and Sudha Murthy

Sanjay Tripathy, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Nitesh Tiwari and Mahaveer Jain have joined hands for a film based on the lives of Infosys’ Narayana and Sudha Murthy.

Bareilly Ki Barfi director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari will direct the biopic.

Sanjay Tripathy, who had earlier directed Club 60 (2013), confirmed the news.

He said, “We are all working on the film in different capacities. Earlier, I was supposed to direct the film but I have another film that will be going on the floors in December. So when we were discussing this film on Narayana and Sudha Murthy, Ashwiny Iyer said she will direct it as she will be free around this time. I will be a co-producer of this movie and I will be involved in the writing. It is a mutual understanding.”

“We had submitted the story idea to Narayana Murthy in January as we needed approval from him. I had shared the idea with him as he wanted to know how we are going to present the story. I had not shared the script of the film with him as we will now work on it. What I had submitted was the basic idea and research. Only once Murthy okayed the idea and story, we decided to take it ahead. We still had to keep it under wraps as there are so many other people involved. It is not only his journey. Now, we have his formal consent, and hence we can officially announce this project,” he added.

The biopic will roll only after Panga hits screens.

Along with directing the biopic, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari will also be co-producing the film with producer Mahaveer Jain. Her husband and filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari will also be a part of the project.