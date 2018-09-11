Panga director dismisses reports of Kangana Ranaut signing non-interference clause

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has put out a statement dismissing all rumours about her upcoming film Panga. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has put out a statement dismissing all rumours about her upcoming film Panga.

Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is collaborating with Kangana Ranaut for next film, Panga. The film is a story about families and the announcement of Panga had captured that spirit perfectly. But even before the film went on floors, there were reports which suggested that Ashwiny had made Kangana sign a non-interference clause.

These rumours started after Kangana Ranaut turned director for her upcoming film Manikarnika. Kangana’s active participation in her films had earlier sparked rumours that she was quite vocal on the sets of Simran and Rangoon.

Now, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel has tweeted a message which reads like it was written by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary. The caption of Rangoli’s tweet reads, “All the people who are belittling and shaming a Young girl for taking difficult time hard on should learn lessons of humanity from a woman like ⁦@Ashwinyiyer⁩ …. Kangana deserves directors like her …. cheers to girls standing for girls 😘😘♥️♥️”

All the people who are belittling and shaming a Young girl for taking difficult time head on should learn lessons of humanity from a woman like @Ashwinyiyer …. Kangana deserves directors like her …. cheers to girls standing for girls 😘😘🤗🤗♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/ibGoJE24Rt — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 11, 2018

A part of the message in the tweet reads, “For me Panga is a story which I wanted to tell. A story very close to my heart and I could only see Kangana bringing life to the character. I request everyone not to be judgmental and together allow me to breathe the air of oneness like the support and love you have given me for my previous films. The news which has been floating around is false and baseless which should not be allowed to grow.”

A few days ago, Kangana and Rangoli had hosted a lunch for the team of Panga to celebrate the start of a new journey.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd