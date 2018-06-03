Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari excited to work with Alia Bhatt: It’s happening next year

Interestingly in her career of six years, this would be Alia Bhatt’s fourth film with a female director. Interestingly in her career of six years, this would be Alia Bhatt’s fourth film with a female director.

Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari says she is excited to work with actress Alia Bhatt, adding that the work on the film will start next year. Alia will feature in Ashwiny’s slice-of-life comedy-drama.

“It’s happening next year. I am very happy and filled with gratitude with the story that I’ll be doing with Alia,” Ashwiny said. Ashwiny, known for Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi, also praised Alia for her acting skills.

“Without a doubt Alia will light up the screen with her acting prowess, besides the nicest human being she is. It will be an added perk,” added the wife of director Nitesh Tiwari.

Interestingly in her career of six years, this would be Alia’s fourth film with a female director after Dear Zindagi by Gauri Shinde, Raazi by Meghna Gulzar and Gully Boyz by Zoya Akhtar. In fact, she had started her career as a child with a female director Tanuja Chandra in Sangharsh.

Currently basking in the success of Raazi; looks like there is no stopping Alia Bhatt. Alia is presently busy working on Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra. The actor and Ranbir Kapoor wrapped up the first schedule of the film a couple of months back in Bulgaria. Now, after a break, the two stars have resumed work on the film and this time they are accompanied by Bollywood’s Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan, who also stars in the film.

Recently, Alia, Amitabh and the producer of the movie Karan Johar shared photos where the three actors along with the director Ayan were seen discussing the script. Brahmastra is the first installment in the fantasy adventure trilogy.

