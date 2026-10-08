‘His tongue was frozen’: Ashwini Kalsekar recalls Nana Patekar filming amid snowstorm

Veteran actor Nana Patekar died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Goa on Thursday morning. As the film industry mourns his death, his Vanvaas co-star Ashwini Kalsekar spoke to SCREEN about her experience of working with Nana. Ashwini also recalled his dedication to the craft, sharing how Nana had once performed a scene for Vanvaas amid a snowstorm.

Ashwini Kalsekar, who worked with Nana Patekar in the 2024 film Vanvaas, expressed shock over the news of his death. She said, “I am numb. I woke up to this news and initially thought there was some mistake. Then my husband Murali (Sharma) also messaged. Somewhere, he treated us both like his kids. Murali and Nana worked together in Apharan and a few other films. I had not worked with him until Vanvaas, but was a huge admirer.”

Also Read: Nana Patekar Death Updates

Ashwini then shared a childhood memory of her first encounter with Nana, years before they became co-stars. “My father was a banker and used to participate in inter-bank drama competitions. I remember that once, after my father had performed at Sahithya Sangh, I stepped out of the room and saw this man standing there. He was waiting respectfully outside the makeup room, though he seemed a little irritated. I was very young, and when he peeked inside to see if my father was free, I got scared and ran back into the room. That was my first encounter with him.”

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“He was such a lovely person. I just lost my mother in December; I didn’t want to hear this. I am extremely emotional. We have that one person in life who is like a support system, he was always ready to help,” she added.

‘He performed through a snowstorm during Vanvaas’

Recalling Nana Patekar’s dedication to his craft, Ashwini Kalsekar also shared how he performed an emotional scene for Vanvaas amid a snowstorm. “What an actor. He was so versatile, a legend. He would notice the smallest details in the script, improvise, and discuss with the director. In the last scene in Vanvaas, there was actually a snowstorm. The roads were shut, and he was making snowballs. All of us were stranded in one place, freezing, and at that time he performed. He lay in the snow and gave 3-4 takes. They wanted a perfect drone shot, and he gave take after take. He was a one-take actor. We couldn’t hear what he was saying. Only watching him perform, we broke down. All the actors cried so much. We were concerned for him, ran to help him. His tongue was frozen, but he still kept going,” Ashwini shared.

She added, “After the scene, I almost hugged him, and told him, ‘We died seeing you like this; you can never fall, sir.’ And today he has left us. We were in touch, so it is a huge shock. He was a lovely human being and a legendary actor. He knew his craft so well, and he was such a genuine man that he was never afraid of anyone.”

Recalling Nana Patekar’s generous nature, Ashwini Kalsekar shared how he once called her to praise her performance in Andhadhun. “I had not worked with him until Vanvaas. Once I was sitting with Murali, he called and wanted to speak with me. I thought Murali was joking. I was baffled. We spoke for 10 minutes, and he lauded my work in Andhadhun. He didn’t know me, but for him to call and appreciate a small actor like me was huge. He said we shall definitely work together someday. I told him that was on my bucket list. Then Vanvaas happened.”

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“He was there right in front of me. I touched his feet. Throughout the film, he would keep guiding me with dialogue delivery, and he would share his experiences. His one-liners were so funny; he had no filter. He would talk so respectfully with my staff. Once he invited us to his hotel, it was the end of the film. Rajpalji, I, and a few others went. He had invited everybody. He cooked food himself. When we were leaving, he noticed that my staff had not eaten, so he asked me to wait and made sure my man Friday ate. He also sat down with the other drivers and made sure they ate. He used to feed everyone first, and then he would eat. He would always do that,” Ashwini added.

Naseeruddin Shah, Archana Puran Singh, Padmini Kolhapure mourn Nana Patekar’s loss

Nana Patekar’s death has left the film industry in shock, with several colleagues remembering to his contribution to Indian cinema and theatre. Reacting to the news, Naseeruddin Shah told SCREEN, “I have plenty of regret at never working with Nana Patekar. I loved and admired the man.” While Ratna Pathak Shah never worked with him, she recalled watching his play and said, “I can never forget the impact he made on me when I first saw him in a Marathi play, Aala Adaanyacha Gada in the early 1980s. It was like an electric shock. His performance was like nothing I’d seen before, or frankly, after that. I always looked forward to what he did on the stage & in the movies.”

Gul Panag, who worked with Nana in Ab Tak Chappan, shared, “I’m absolutely shocked by Nana’s passing. I worked closely with him on Ab Tak Chhappan 2, and what stays with me is how large-hearted, giving and accommodating he was. He was one of the nicest people I’ve met in this industry. He was exceptionally fit, which makes this news even harder to take in. That he was an actor par excellence goes without saying. I’ll remember the person I had the privilege of working with just as fondly as the extraordinary actor we have lost.”

Nana Patekar will be laid to rest at his Pune farmhouse with full state honours.