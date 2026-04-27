‘Ranbir Kapoor is so sanskari’: Rishi Kapoor’s co-star who plays Ranbir’s dad in Love and War

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love and War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, has been in the news for a few months now. The film has seen a significant amount of delay and an increase in its production budget. With all of this, Bhansali finally announced the film’s release date for January 2027. Now, a new development from the film is that senior actor Ashwin Kaushal will be seen playing Ranbir Kapoor’s father in the film. In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Ashwin recalled how he bagged the role.
Ashwin Kaushal on playing Ranbir Kapoor’s father in Love and War
In a recent interview, Ashwin shared how he came on board and said, “In February last year, Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted to meet me, their set was being put up in Film City. I went there, and he greeted me. I was meeting him for the first time. That aura, he met very nicely and told me there are one or two sequences in the film. This was for another role. After I went home, the next day I got a call from his office that after studying me, SLB had thought of something else. I was then told I would be playing the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s father.”
He further added, “Rishi Kapoor was my ideal. I looked up to him as my father figure, and destiny gave me a chance to play Ranbir’s father. I told Ranbir about this… kismat bahut ajeeb hoti hai. Itne sanskaari hai, zara bhi (attitude) nahi hai apne stardom ka. Wo bahut pyar se mile (He is so well-mannered, he showed me so much love, he knew about me, and he was aware that I worked with his father in Damini. He was so cooperative).”
About Love and War
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War has been in the making since 2024. The film was initially supposed to be released this year; however, in February, a report in Variety India stated that the film was postponed and its budget had increased to Rs 425 crores. The schedule that was supposed to wrap up in 120 days was prolonged to 175 days. It was also reported that the war sequences of the film were taking longer than expected, as a result of which major bits and three songs from the film were left to be shot.
In March, Sanjay Leela Bhansali confirmed to Bollywood Hungama that 90 percent of the film was completed. He had said, “90% of Love & War is complete and that the remaining 10% will be completed in the next two months.” A source was also quoted saying, “These attempts to sabotage the project are nothing new to Sanjay Bhansali. Every time he makes a film, the same stories of delay and budget pressures are spread. The truth is, the actors of Love & War have shot for the number of days they were signed for.”
Alia Bhatt had also told Vogue Italia, “I am working on a movie currently called Love & War. It is a film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. We are at the tail end of filming. It has been quite a magical experience. Working with Sanjay sir is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and I am so grateful that I get to do it.”
On 17th April, Sanjay Leela Bhansali finally announced the film’s release date for 21st January, 2027. Love and War will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
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Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
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Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More