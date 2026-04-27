‘Ranbir Kapoor is so sanskari’: Rishi Kapoor’s co-star who plays Ranbir’s dad in Love and War

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love and War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, has been in the news for a few months now. The film has seen a significant amount of delay and an increase in its production budget. With all of this, Bhansali finally announced the film’s release date for January 2027. Now, a new development from the film is that senior actor Ashwin Kaushal will be seen playing Ranbir Kapoor’s father in the film. In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Ashwin recalled how he bagged the role.

Ashwin Kaushal on playing Ranbir Kapoor’s father in Love and War

In a recent interview, Ashwin shared how he came on board and said, “In February last year, Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted to meet me, their set was being put up in Film City. I went there, and he greeted me. I was meeting him for the first time. That aura, he met very nicely and told me there are one or two sequences in the film. This was for another role. After I went home, the next day I got a call from his office that after studying me, SLB had thought of something else. I was then told I would be playing the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s father.”