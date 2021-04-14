Ashutosh Rana tests positive for Covid-19 days after receiving vaccine

Actor Ashutosh Rana on Wednesday said he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is taking necessary precautions for recovery. Rana’s diagnosis came just eight days after he received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. In his Facebook post, the Pagglait star wrote that his family, including actor-wife Renuka Shahane, has also gotten tested and the reports will arrive on Thursday.

“I learnt today that I have tested positive for the coronavirus. I immediately took measures in that direction. I am hopeful that with God’s grace, I will recover very soon. I have got my entire family tested, the report of which will come tomorrow. But whosoever came in contact with me after April 7, please get yourself tested,” read Rana’s post.

Both Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane received the first dose of vaccine on April 6. Shahane had taken to Twitter to share a picture of herself and her husband from the vaccination centre.

“Special thanks to all the medical doctors and nurses of Kovid Vaccination Center. Today we took the first dose of vaccination. Get vaccinated and wear a mask, keep social distance and keep your hands sanitized (sic),” Shahane had tweeted alongside the photo.

On the work front, Ashutosh Rana was last seen in Sanya Malhotra-led Pagglait that is currently streaming on Netflix. The dramedy, revolving around a young widow trying to break away from her patriarchal surroundings, earned acclaim for Rana for his performance as a grief-stricken father, whose cruel circumstances don’t allow him to mourn his son’s death.