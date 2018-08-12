Flashback: When Ashutosh Gowariker and Sajid Khan had a war over words

The spat between two filmmakers Ashutosh Gowariker and Sajid Khan remains one of the most famous in Bollywood. The spat between two filmmakers Ashutosh Gowariker and Sajid Khan remains one of the most famous in Bollywood.

Bollywood is a close-knit community who stick together and have cordial relations. But occasionally, they engage in disagreement and heated arguments. They are human, after all. One of the most famous public spats occurred in 2009 between two filmmakers Ashutosh Gowariker and Sajid Khan.

At the 2009 Screen Awards, Sajid Khan as the host made a few jokes as is the norm for award show hosts. In one of the jokes, he made fun of Harman Baweja’s “non-existent acting skills”, which triggered Ashutosh Gowariker, who when he came to collect his award, spoke about what he thought of Sajid’s jokes: well, absolutely nothing.

Ashutosh was then working with Harman in his film What’s Your Raashee? and took exception to the joke. While on stage, he said, “I don’t like only one thing that… the film industry is made fun of at such an award night. And I feel it ridicules the award itself. On one side, I am very happy that I received an award. But I don’t think the demeanour of the award night has been at a good standard. (sic)”

He added, “Personal remarks can be made even by me. Fun can be made even by me.” To which Sajid replied, “You should go ahead, Ashu.” Gowariker replied, “No, Sajid. There is a difference.” The spat later got uglier as Sajid later said nobody can ever tell him to shut up.

The Bollywood stars present at the awards show looked on, confused as to how to react.

Haha..1988!Sunita n @TheFarahKhan look like teens @AshGowariker n i r pals since d 80s😊i guess our awardwala spat(09)is still talked about😉 pic.twitter.com/xO3wl7U3nZ — Sajid Khan (@SimplySajidK) November 2, 2017

Both of you are looking like Sweet Birds of Youth!! 😀 @TheFarahKhan

People should let bygones be bygones! @SimplySajidK

👍 for #Housefull4 ! https://t.co/WmGnSTQnyz — Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) November 3, 2017

Both the filmmakers later patched up when Sajid Khan posted a throwback picture of the two on Twitter. In the photo, Ashutosh Gowariker and his wife are seen posing with Sajid and Farah Khan.

