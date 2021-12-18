Ashutosh Gowariker celebrates 17 years of Swades, shares BTS image of 102-year-old actor who played Dadi Setu

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Swades, which released in 2004, has aged like fine wine. On Friday, fans of the film took to social media to celebrate 17 years of its release. On the occasion, director Ashutosh Gowariker shared an interesting anecdote about the film. His tweet featured two pictures. While one showed Gowariker auditioning several old ladies on camera, the second photo was an iconic shot from the film, in which an old lady remarks at the sight of electricity.

“On this 17th Year of Swades, sharing a BTS image – 8 of the 30 women that I auditioned for the character of Dadi Setu. All had to look up at the camera and say one word – BIJLI! The woman who said it with the most emotion, got the part. She was 102,” Ashutosh Gowariker tweeted.

As soon as the filmmaker shared the tweet, several fans recalled the ‘historic’ scene. “You really created history by this movie. The best Indian movie for me sure the best and music of @arrahman take this film to another level. And your direction I haven’t any words for your direction. Slightly smiling face Excellent!! We really want more from you,” a fan wrote on Twitter. Another Twitter user wrote, “One of classics & finest Indian movie ever made. Was way ahead of the time. SRK was brilliant, especially ‘that’ train scene, still makes me emotional & teary-eyed.”

“Back when patriotism wasn’t used to sell movies. The Indian audience wasn’t ready for this masterpiece back then. Still isn’t,” a tweet read.

Swades released three years after Gowariker’s Oscar-nominted film Lagaan, starring Aamir Khan. Apart from Shah Rukh, Swades also starred Gayatri Joshi and Kishori Ballal in lead roles, while Daya Shankar Pandey, Rajesh Vivek and Lekh Tandon appeared in supporting roles.

The film also saw Makrand Deshpande in a special appearance. Gowariker’s last film was the critical and commercial disappointment Panipat.