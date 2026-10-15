Ashoke Pandit backs notice asking Imran Khan to leave India; Saba Azad calls it ‘absolute BS’

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit has backed the government’s decision to direct actor Imran Khan to leave India after he participated in a protest in Mumbai. Ashoke questioned the actor’s decision to join the demonstration, arguing that a foreign national who is not an Indian citizen should understand the rules governing such activities. Actor and singer Saba Azad has also reacted to the order, expressing her disapproval. Imran, a US citizen who holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, is challenging the notice in the Bombay High Court.

Speaking to ANI, Ashoke Pandit said he was pleased with the government’s decision and accused Imran Khan of attempting to damage India’s reputation by participating in the protest.

“I am really very happy… because when you don’t have a right to protest, and you are not a citizen of this country. You go all out to see to it that our country is defamed,” Ashoke told ANI.

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The filmmaker also urged Imran Khan to understand the rules applicable to his status before taking part in demonstrations.

He said, “So, first educate yourself, study, and ask your family members and elders to explain whether you are allowed to take to the streets and wage a war against this country, because you are trying to create unrest in the country.”

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Saba Azad reacts to Imran Khan being asked to leave India

Actor and singer Saba Azad also reacted to the notice, expressing disappointment over the decision. Sharing a post about the order directing Imran Khan to leave India by October 28, she wrote, “What!? This is absolute BS.”

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Why was Imran Khan detained in Mumbai?

The controversy began on October 10, when Mumbai Police detained Imran Khan during a demonstration at August Kranti Maidan. Organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the protest called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Speaking to the media at the protest, Imran said he had joined the demonstration as someone who lives in Mumbai.

“I don’t have demands. I am here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted. Why are people’s voices being suppressed? That is why I am here,” he said.

Imran Khan challenges notice in Bombay High Court

Following a complaint by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) issued a notice directing Imran Khan to leave India by October 28. The notice cited alleged violations of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

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Imran’s legal team has challenged the order in the Bombay High Court, arguing that the notice is “drastic”. His lawyers have also argued that no provision of the law specifically bars OCI cardholders from participating in protests.

What does Imran Khan’s OCI status mean?

Imran Khan holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, a status available to eligible people of Indian origin who hold foreign citizenship. However, OCI status does not make him an Indian citizen.

OCI cardholders retain their foreign citizenship and travel on passports issued by their respective countries. The status provides certain privileges, including a lifelong, multiple-entry visa to India, but does not grant political rights reserved for Indian citizens, such as voting in elections or contesting them.

The Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, which replaced the Foreigners Act, 1946, governs the entry, stay and removal of foreign nationals in India. Section 29 empowers the Central Government to direct the removal of a foreign national in specified circumstances, including violations of the Act, its rules or orders, or an adverse security report.

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However, OCI status alone does not establish that a person is barred from attending a protest.