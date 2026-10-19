Ashneer Grover gives tour of Rs 100 cr DLF Camellias: ‘It doesn’t look like India’

Ashneer Grover, whose net worth is reportedly over Rs 900 crore, owns an apartment in Gurugram’s DLF Camellias, where flats are valued at around Rs 100 crore. While Ashneer has leased out his apartment and currently lives in his house in Delhi, he recently gave viewers a tour of the luxury residential complex and said that given the amenities it offers, the property should ideally cost even more than Rs 100 crore. “They have created a different city altogether. It is nothing like India,” Ashneer said.

Giving viewers a tour in his latest YouTube vlog, Ashneer said, “It is a different world as soon as you enter Golf Links. There are three societies here, one of them being DLF Camellias.” As he entered the complex, he added, “The best part about this place is their private roads.”

The DLF Camelias apartment in Gurgaon. (Photo: Madhuri Jain Grover/YouTube) The DLF Camelias apartment in Gurgaon. (Photo: Madhuri Jain Grover/YouTube)

Explaining the features of the property, Ashneer said, “To the left of the society is a golf course, and just after that, a linear park for walking. The path is over 1 km long. This is the real thing for which you pay. The real luxury is the cleanliness and the landscape.”

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He added, “You won’t have to struggle with the sun as soon as you enter here, as it is full of trees providing enough shade. It is a proper boulevard.”

The club entrance. (Photo: Madhuri Jain Grover/YouTube) The club entrance. (Photo: Madhuri Jain Grover/YouTube)

Ashneer revealed that he frequently visits DLF Camellias to use its club facilities, despite not living in the apartment himself.

“It is because I live in Delhi, and the flat I own here has been leased out to someone. So I don’t enter the apartment at all,” he explained.

Inside DLF Camellias’ luxury club

The club opens into a boutique coffee shop that overlooks the complex’s vast swimming pool. Behind the coffee shop are meeting rooms for residents, which, according to Ashneer, are frequently used for professional gatherings. “A lot of people here conduct their board meetings in these meeting rooms,” he said.

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There are multiple meeting rooms in the DLF Camellias. (Photo: Madhuri Jain Grover/YouTube) There are multiple meeting rooms in the DLF Camellias. (Photo: Madhuri Jain Grover/YouTube)

Outside the meeting rooms is a waiting area, where Ashneer revealed he had written his book, Doglapan. “I wrote my book Doglapan sitting right here,” he said, pointing towards the seating area.

The place where Ashneer wrote his book Doglapan. (Photo: Madhuri Jain Grover/YouTube) The place where Ashneer wrote his book Doglapan. (Photo: Madhuri Jain Grover/YouTube)

The club also has another meeting room designed to accommodate up to 250 people. “It is called Intimo,” Ashneer said.

The next stop on his tour was the party area, which residents can use to entertain guests without inviting them into their private homes.

A informal meeting room with a bar. (Photo: Madhuri Jain Grover/YouTube) A informal meeting room with a bar. (Photo: Madhuri Jain Grover/YouTube)

“If you don’t want people to come to your private house, then you can host them directly at this party area,” he explained.

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The complex also has multiple corners with workstations where residents can work or study. Pointing towards one such area, Ashneer said, “People sometimes work here. Other times, I have seen students do group studies.”

Bars where people have cricket parties.(Photo: Madhuri Jain Grover/YouTube) Bars where people have cricket parties.(Photo: Madhuri Jain Grover/YouTube)

He then took a sarcastic dig at the residents, adding, “Yes, kids here do study, in case you thought sab bigde nawab hai.”

Praising the club’s facilities, Ashneer said, “I don’t know any other property in India which offers this level of amenities.”

The residents also have access to an in-house banquet hall that can accommodate up to 500 people.

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“This is good enough for a gathering of up to 500 people. Basically, you don’t have to step out and stay away from reality,” he said.

Ashneer also pointed out that the outdoor areas are air-conditioned.

Spa, snow room, bowling alley and a private movie theatre

The club features a dedicated spa area alongside an indoor swimming pool. The spa has a large jacuzzi and a snow room for cold therapy, allowing residents to experience both hot and cold treatments.

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“You can get done your hot and cold therapy here,” Ashneer said.

In the spa, there is a sauna as well as snow room for cold therapy. (Photo: Madhuri Jain Grover/YouTube) In the spa, there is a sauna as well as snow room for cold therapy. (Photo: Madhuri Jain Grover/YouTube)

Other facilities include a sauna room, a tropical shower and live breakfast counters.

The entertainment options are equally extensive, with a bowling alley, a karaoke lounge equipped with large screens and a microphone system, a piano, a large bar, an à la carte restaurant, a pool table and foosball.

“In the bar area, cricket matches keep running on the screens, and people gather to watch,” Ashneer said.

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There is also a separate smoking lounge with comfortable couches, where residents can play cards and smoke cigars. The area even has lockers where they can store partially smoked cigars.

Ashneer then took viewers towards the movie theatre, claiming that it had received multiple awards for being among the world’s best presidential halls.

The complex also has a separate poker room.

“Of course, no gambling allowed,” he clarified.

Moving outdoors, Ashneer pointed out two swimming pools, a squash court and an amphitheatre.

“Yahan bachchon ke liye mela ho jata hai (It’s like a carnival here),” he said, describing how the amphitheatre can host events for children.

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Calling it a resident-friendly space, he added, “It is a very friendly and great place for residents.”

Ashneer Grover says DLF Camellias apartments are worth more than Rs 100 crore

Explaining why he believes the apartments command such a high price, Ashneer said the value lies in the ecosystem and privacy the developer has created.

“I find it very fundamental for the kind of ecosystem that has been created by DLF. It is a very private place. It doesn’t look like India. Usika premium price aap pay kar rahe ho. I think it is worth a lot more for the facilities,” he said.

However, Ashneer did not give viewers a glimpse inside his own apartment, explaining that it is currently occupied by tenants.

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“Cannot show you my apartment as I have leased it out. Once they vacate, I will move in and give you the tour of the flat as well,” he said.

He concluded by praising the greenery and landscaping across the property, adding, “The amount of greenery you will find here and the number of gardeners you will find here is just amazing.”