scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Ashneer Grover reveals he rejected Virat Kohli as brand ambassador despite being offered Anushka Sharma in package deal: ‘Maine kaunse lehenge pehnane hain’

Ashneer Grover recalled telling Virat Kohli why he rejected him and his wife Anushka Sharma as brand ambassadors, and Virat agreed that his decision made business sense.

virat kohli anushka sharmaAshneer Grover said that he once refused to sign Virat Kohli as a brand ambassador.
Listen to this article
Ashneer Grover reveals he rejected Virat Kohli as brand ambassador despite being offered Anushka Sharma in package deal: ‘Maine kaunse lehenge pehnane hain’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Shark Tank India personality Ashneer Grover recalled the story of why he rejected Virat Kohli as a brand ambassador once, and instead paid half of what Kohli would’ve charged to sign 11 other players. He said that he told the cricketing icon this story, and Kohli admired his business sense.

In an appearance on the Vagehra Vagehra podcast, Ashneer said that while they were discussing the deal, he was also offered Kohli’s wife, actor Anushka Sharma, as a part of the package. But he wasn’t keen on that.

Also read |Ashneer Grover thought ‘bhaad mein jaa tu’ after being told he couldn’t get picture with Salman Khan: ‘Aisi kaunsi heropanti…’

Ashneer began his story with some background information. He said that he was discussing an IPL deal with some brokers, and suggested that because every inch of the players’ jerseys is plastered with ads, he would like to place his on their backsides. The idea wasn’t taken seriously, Ashneer said, adding that as a solution, the broker suggested that he should enlist Kohli.

He said, “Maine bola chalo, Virat Kohli ko le lete hain, aur usne ek amount boli. Abhi bolunga nahi, Virat Kohli bura maan jayega. Phir bola ke Anushka ko bhi saath mein le lo. Maine bola maine kaunse Mayavar ke lehenge pehnane hain aur sherwani bechni hai, woh Manyavar waalon ne kar liya hai. Maine bola koi aur player bata, woh bolta hai ke uske baad kisi ki aukaat hi nahi hai. Maine kaha ek kaam kar, jitne ka tu mujhe Kohli bech raha tha na, usko divide by two kar, aur iss number pe mujhe baaki 11 player laa de. Aur maine wohi deal kari phir, 11 player liye, Kohli divided by two ke number pe (Kohli asked for an amount, which I won’t reveal here, he’ll take offence. They also offered me Anushka as a package deal, and I said I don’t want to repeat what Manyavar had already done. So, I asked if they could get me 11 other players for half of what Kohli was demanding. And that’s the deal I finally struck).”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Cash with public zooms 74% to touch record high
Cash with public zooms 74% to touch record high
Two views on six issues: What the Supreme Court’s demonetisation ve...
Two views on six issues: What the Supreme Court’s demonetisation ve...

Ashneer said that he actually told Kohli this story one time, and his reaction was amusing. “Mere paas ek bhi player ke saath photo nahi hai, main shoot pe nahi gaya. Ek hi photo hai, Kohli ke saath baat karte hue recently. Aur jo Kohli ke saath baat kar raha tha na, main usse yehi kissa suna raha tha, ke kaise aapko bechne aaye they, aur maine baake 11 player le liye aapko nahi liya. Kohli bola, ‘It’s very good business’ (I don’t have a single photo with any of them, I didn’t go for the shoots even. I just have one photo of me talking to Kohli recently. And I was telling him about this story. He said it was very good business).”

After becoming a household named thanks to the success of Shark Tank India season one, Ashneer didn’t return for the recently released second season. In the same conversation, he compared himself to Kohli playing for a small team, and said that it is time for him to level up after ‘dominating’ the first season of the show.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-01-2023 at 15:37 IST
Next Story

Those enjoying benefits of permanent membership clearly not in hurry to see UN reforms: Jaishankar

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Bollywood movies to look forward to in 2023
Most awaited Bollywood films of 2023
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close