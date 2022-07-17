Ashneer Grover recalls not being able to afford Salman Khan’s Rs 7.5 crore fee for an ad, was told, ‘Aap bhindi kharidne aye ho kya?’

Shark Tank judge and businessman Ashneer Grover recently recalled a hilarious incident in which he tried to negotiate with Salman Khan‘s team to get him to appear as the brand ambassador for one of his entrepreneurial ventures. Grover admitted that he wanted to get Salman Khan onboard but also revealed that he did not want to spend a lot of money on him.

Grover recalled the four-year-old incident and said at a recent college event, “2019 mein Salman Khan ko brand ambassador liya. Koi soch bhi nahi sakta tha. Ab main choti company tha, merko overnight trust generate karna tha, toh merko laga ki main Salman Khan ko brand ambassador leta hun (In 2019 I intended to enlist Salman Khan as a brand ambassador. Nobody could have ever thought of it. I was a small company and I wanted to generate trust overnight and so I thought to make Salman Khan my brand ambassador).”

He said that at that time, Salman’s fees was Rs. 7.5 crores. Talking about the negotiation, he said, “Ab Salman ki team ko approach kara, toh woh bole ki 7.5 crore lagenge, toh main calculation kar raha hun 100 crore pade hain, 7.5 isko dunga, 1-2 crore ki ad banegi, fir chalani bhi toh hai TV pe, toh merko 20 crore ka panga hai aur 100 crore meri jeb mein pade hain, next round hoga nahi hoga merko nahi pata, but maine woh liya panga and main Salman ko bola kam karde bhai, toh woh 4.5 mein maan gaya (When I approached Salman’s team, they told me that they will charge Rs. 7.5 crores, that’s when I started calculating. I had 100 crores, I will give him Rs 7.5 crore, I will spend another Rs 1-2 on making the add and I should also pay to the broadcasters, it’s a Rs 20 crore expense and I have Rs 100 crore. I didn’t know if I would get another round of investment, and so I told Salman to decrease his price, and he agreed to do the ad for Rs 4.5 crore).”

Grover further added that, “Ek time mein toh uska (Salman Khan) manager merko bolne laga ki, ‘Sir aap bhindi karidne aye ho kya, matlab kitni mandwali karoge’, maine bola hain hi nahi paise, de nahi sakta (At one point his manager asked me, ‘Sir have you come to buy vegetables? How much will you negotiate?’, to which I said, ‘I don’t have the money to give’).”

Ashneer became a household name after the first season of Shark Tank India, along with his fellow judges. He is expected to return for the second season of the reality show.