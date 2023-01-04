Ashneer Grover’s book Doglapan has a chapter titled ‘How Kiara Advani Almost Got Me Divorced’

Fomer Shark Tank India personality Ashneer Grover has been teasing a story about how a Bollywood actress almost got him ‘divorced’ in the publicity interviews for his recently released book Doglapan, but he has stopped short of providing more details or even revealing the actor’s name. For that, he said, people will have to read his book.

And as promised, there is a chapter in Doglapan titled ‘When Kiara Advani Almost Got Me Divorced’, which is line with the headline-grabbing behaviour that made Ashneer a fan-favourite on Shark Tank. In the chapter, Ashneer recalled meeting a fellow founder friend at his office. “In a casual conversation,” he wrote, he and his wife Madhuri asked the friend if he was getting married soon. The friend replied, “Kisi movie star se baat chal rahi hai (Talks are on with a movie star).”

Ashneer discovered upon probing further that his friend had engaged the services of a “Seema Aunty kind of matchmaker who specialised in Bollywood alliances.” Ashneer continued, “When I asked him who his options were, he mentioned Kiara Advani as an eligible match.”

Recalling what his mother had recently told him about having gotten too big for his shoes, Ashneer quipped, “Aap ko pata nahi hai market mein aaj kal kya chal raha hai. Aaj ke din shaadi ho rahi hoti na toh Kiara Advani ka rishta aata aapke bete ke liye (You don’t know what is happening in the market these days. If I was to get married now, I could be marrying Kiara Advani).”

“Madhuri’s face fell on hearing this—she did not find the conversation funny at all. I could see an instant change in her body language,” Ashneer wrote, adding, “We were to travel to Mumbai for the shoot that night. On the aircraft, Madhuri sat tightlipped and wouldn’t speak to me, until they served food and I nagged her to eat it. It was as if a sudden dam had burst. ‘Tumhe Kiara Advani se shaadi karni hai (You want to marry Kiara Advani)?’ she raged, beginning to take off her jewellery.” Ashneer was ‘caught totally off guard’, and for the next 30 minutes, he was ‘blasted’ by his wife about how he was a nobody when she married him and that he agreed to do Shark Tank only because she prodded him to. “Through this tirade I sat with my hands held out, holding her jewellery, which she had unceremoniously dumped on me. From the corner of my eye, I could see an old gentleman who had his headphones on to watch a Netflix movie take them off to listen in on the live movie playing out on the aircraft.” he finished, adding that he told the story to his fellow ‘sharks’ later, which gave them fodder to pull his leg.

Ashneer became a household name after the success of Shark Tank India season one, but didn’t return for the recently released second season for unpsecified reasons. In a recent interview, he said that he ‘dominated’ the show, and that it would be unfair if he continues to do so. Kiara, meanwhile, is rumoured to be tying the knot with her long-time boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra soon.