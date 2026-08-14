Ashmit Patel says ‘ups and downs’ in relationship with sister Ameesha Patel: ‘I’ll protect her’

Ashmit Patel has opened up about his equation with sister Ameesha Patel, saying their relationship has had its share of ups and downs but their bond as siblings remains unchanged. In a conversation with Hindi Rush, Ashmit said he would always protect Ameesha and stand by her, regardless of what people say about their relationship.

“Every relationship has its ups and downs. Things are good; we are family. They say blood is thicker than water, and there is nothing you can do about that because our blood is the same. And the bond of Raksha Bandhan has always been there. I will always protect her till my last breath, and she knows that. That’s important, no matter what the world says,” Ashmit said.

While reports of differences between Ameesha and Ashmit have surfaced periodically, the actor has repeatedly maintained that whatever their personal equation, he continues to care for his sister.

Ashmit Patel on Ameesha Patel after Gadar 2 success

Ashmit had spoken about Ameesha’s success with Gadar 2 in an interview with Bollywood Bubble in 2024. When asked if he had congratulated his sister after the film’s success, he replied, “Of course I did.”

He said that their family bond remained important to him.

“I believe that blood is always thicker than water. And the kind of business the movie did was just unbelievable. Looking at the response, my parents and I were euphoric. But I have always preferred keeping my personal life private. I don’t like to put my family or relationships under the spotlight as I don’t think it needs unnecessary attention. My dealings with my close people are very, very private. So I don’t like to display it,” he said.

ALSO READ: Vishwanath and Sons movie review: Suriya’s charm holds together a warm film with weak plot

Story continues below this ad

Ashmit had earlier admitted he and Ameesha weren’t very close

A few months later, Ashmit spoke about his relationship with Ameesha in an interview with Siddharth Kannan. While acknowledging that they did not share a particularly close relationship at the time, he maintained that he would always be there for her.

When asked whether Ameesha had been influenced by the men in her life, Ashmit said he believed that was possible, but stopped short of blaming anyone for their differences.

“Definitely, I think so. But see, everyone’s a mature adult. Everyone has a brain of their own. Everyone has their own free will to think and perceive whatever one hears or gets influenced by. And so I don’t blame anyone. Yes, I do hold a few grudges against certain people, especially for the way they treated me. I was close to some of them, and rather than pushing her in a certain direction, they could have spoken to me about what was going on in her head,” he said.

When asked directly about his equation with Ameesha, Ashmit was candid about the distance between them.

Story continues below this ad

“Ameesha is my sister. We love each other. Occasionally, we are in communication, but we don’t share a very close relationship. But, I love her. She is my blood. And I’m always there for her. I think she knows that as well,” he said.

Ashmit Patel and Ameesha Patel’s reported feud

The siblings’ relationship has been the subject of public attention for years. Their differences became visible amid a larger family dispute in the 2000s. Ameesha had publicly accused her father, Amit Patel, of mishandling her finances and sent him a legal notice in 2004. Reports at the time also linked tensions within the family to her relationship with filmmaker Vikram Bhatt.

Ashmit and Ameesha were subsequently reported to have become estranged before reconciling around Raksha Bandhan. However, reports of another falling-out surfaced in 2017. Ashmit has since addressed the speculation about their relationship several times, generally maintaining that his feelings towards his sister have remained unchanged.

Ameesha and Ashmit are the children of Amit and Asha Patel and the grandchildren of lawyer-politician Rajni Patel, who was a prominent Congress leader in Mumbai. Ameesha, born in 1975, is the elder sibling, while Ashmit, born in 1978, later followed her into the film industry.