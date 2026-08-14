Ashmit Patel says Murder’s success did little for his career: ‘Mallika Sherawat took the limelight’

Released in 2004, Anurag Basu’s Murder became a major sensation, driven not only by its chart-topping music but also by the chemistry between Emraan Hashmi, Mallika Sherawat and Ashmit Patel. The film went on to become a defining success of its time, particularly for Sherawat and Hashmi. However, Patel recently revealed that the success of Murder did not translate into the same level of visibility or opportunities for him. He also opened up about the striking parallels between his personal life at the time and his character’s emotional journey in Murder.

In a conversation with the Hindi Rush podcast, Ashmit Patel revealed that he was dealing with the aftermath of being cheated on by a former partner while filming Murder. “I was going through a similar situation in my personal life where my ex had cheated on me. I found out about it later, and that had really disturbed me. Through this film, I was able to come to terms with it in a way. It was cathartic, in a sense. So, all the emotions that you actually see on screen were very real.”