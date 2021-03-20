Ashish Vidyarthi tests negative for COVID-19, shares the ‘fantastic news’ in a video message

Ace actor Ashish Vidyarthi has tested negative for COVID-19. The artiste shared the news through a video message on Saturday, on his official Twitter account. Vidyarthi, who tested positive on March 11, was admitted to a hospital in Delhi ever since.

In the video, Vidyarthi shared the “fantastic news” of his recovery after staying at the hospital for ten days. He thanked the medical staff for their efforts, along with his fans and well wishers for praying for him. The actor also added that though his sugar levels are currently fluctuating, it’ll stabilise in a day or two, and he’ll be able to step out of the hospital.

Hey… I have tested Covid NEGATIVE.. Thank you for you love and prayers… Thank you @MaxHealthcare Team @DrVivekNangia #covidwarriors #COVID19India.. Let’s all stay on purpose and stay AMAZING.. Come what may… Let’s spread hope and Cheer… Let this be the season of Hope! pic.twitter.com/KNfJdn3wQb — Ashish Vidyarthi (@AshishVid) March 20, 2021

In the previous video, the actor had said that he was in Delhi and started feeling little feverish, and hence went for the swab test which turned out to be positive. He also requested everyone who got in touch with him in the last few days to get themselves tested.

Vidyarthi is a popular Bollywood actor, having worked in films like 1942: A Love Story, Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Aligarh, Haider, R… Rajkumar, Barfi, Awarapan, LOC: Kargil and many others. He has also featured in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali films. Vidyarthi won a National Award for his role in the 1994 film Drohkaal.

Ashish Vidyarthi is the most recent Bollywood actor to test COVID-19 positive. Many B-town personalities including Manoj Bajpayee, Ranbir Kapoor Ranvir Shorey, Sanjay Leela Bhansali among others recently tested positive too.