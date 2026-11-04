Ashish Vidyarthi felt ‘defeated’ after divorce at 55: ‘Never make fun of someone else’s pain’

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi has opened up about the emotional turmoil he experienced after the breakdown of his first marriage, revealing that he felt defeated when his relationship of over two decades ended. In a conversation with Subhankar Mishra, the actor spoke about dealing with heartbreak at 55, facing public judgement over his personal life and finding love again with his second wife, Rupali Barua. He also shared why he believes no one should need permission to seek happiness, regardless of age.

Ashish was earlier married to actor and singer Rajoshi Barua, popularly known as Piloo. The two were married for 22 years and have a son, Arth. The couple had largely kept their separation private until Ashish’s second wedding became public in May 2023. Rajoshi and Ashish filed a mutual divorce petition in October 2022.

Recalling the difficult period, Ashish said, “When my marriage broke down after 24 years, it was an extremely painful period. I was around 55 at the time. You feel defeated. You feel that everything you had invested in something is no longer there.”

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The actor added that his marriage ended due to a deeply personal reason, which he did not wish to discuss publicly.

“My relationship ended for a very personal reason. There is nothing anyone would gain by talking about it. Nobody wanted this to happen, but it did.”

Ashish Vidyarthi says people questioned his decision to marry again

Ashish revealed that the end of his marriage was made more difficult by the judgements and unsolicited advice he received from people.

“I am a motivational speaker and an actor, but I know the kind of things people said about me and how I dealt with them. When people pass judgements, they don’t know anything about the situation, yet they speak with such confidence. And when such things happen, it is never just one person. A whole crowd gathers,” he said.

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The actor recalled how people around him began deciding what his future should look like. While he wanted to get married again, even some of his close acquaintances questioned his decision and suggested that he consider a live-in relationship instead.

“People would tell me, ‘Why do you need to get married now? Why don’t you just have a live-in relationship?’ Some even told me that my work was done and that I should simply sit back and watch my son grow up. I had to tell people, ‘Please don’t write my resignation letter.'”

He added, “I may be broken, but I have the right to put the broken pieces of myself back together and live again. All of us can break, all of us can fall in life. But we should never make fun of someone else’s pain. I believe that no matter what age you are, you have the right to be happy. You don’t need anybody’s permission to be happy.”

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Ashish Vidyarthi on relationship with his second wife Rupali

Speaking about his relationship with his wife Rupali Barua, Ashish said that spending time together, travelling and sharing everyday experiences have become important parts of their life. He revealed that Rupali often accompanies him on work trips, and they enjoy simple activities such as having tea together, going on long drives and chatting.

“We travel all the time. Rupali is always travelling with me. We spend a lot of time together. In fact, she has become such an integral part of my life that even when I travel for work, we often travel together. I love sitting with her and having tea. We go on long drives, chat and spend time together. We both love travelling. She writes poetry and is interested in handicrafts, which is something I love too,” he said.

The actor said that companionship has become important to both of them. He believes that having lived through different experiences, they understand and value being together even more.

“I feel that at this age of 60, perhaps being together has become important for both of us. We understand the value of companionship much more, and perhaps at this stage of life, we value it more than we ever expected to.”

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Ashish also explained that relationships later in life require an understanding of each other’s individuality. He said that people develop their own habits and identities over the years, and being in a relationship should not mean giving those up.

“When you meet someone later in life, both of you have already developed certain habits. It is not necessary to break those habits. What is important is learning to bring your lives together. It has been a very positive and beautiful effort on both our parts. We have managed to develop a relationship while retaining our individuality, without losing what makes each of us unique.”

Ashish married entrepreneur Rupali Barua on May 25, 2023, in Kolkata. Their intimate wedding ceremony was attended by close friends and family members. Rupali is a fashion entrepreneur from Assam and is associated with a business in Kolkata.