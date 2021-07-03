scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 03, 2021
Ashish Chowdhry on Raj Kaushal and his ‘unmatched legacy’: ‘ He was truly a blessing to this universe’

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 3, 2021 8:57:34 pm
Ashish Chowdhry said Raj Kaushal was "not only the nicest human being I knew, but he was also the most informative, intelligent and talented guy."

Actor Ashish Chowdhry on Saturday shared an emotional note dedicated to late filmmaker Raj Kaushal. Kaushal passed away on Wednesday following a heart attack at the age of 49.

In the note, Chowdhry, who worked in Kaushal’s Shaadi Ka Laddoo, began by talking about the legacy Chowdhry has left behind. “A legacy of so much love that he spread from inside of that insanely big and soft heart of his. The heart that was bearing, supporting and fulfilling so many other hearts that unknowingly were so dependent on him. It was all that non-stop, overtime work that his beautiful heart did, that made it stop – maybe. But it stopped only after leaving a massively unmatched legacy of love behind,” he said.

Ashish Chowdhry also said that Raj Kaushal was “not only the nicest human being I knew, but he was also the most informative, intelligent and talented guy.”

The actor added that Kaushal had a deep knowledge of everything, be it “mythology, world politics, geography or humanity.”

Ashish Chowdhry also praised Raj Kaushal’s “infectious” energy and said thanks to his warmth and happiness, he will stay in the minds of anybody who met the filmmaker, even once.

“That’s how amazing my big brother was. He was truly a blessing to this universe. Actually he still is. I still sense him and I know that this universe can’t do without him. He’s eternal. And he’s definitely with Monica looking out for me and all those who like me are in need of angels. I feel it,” wrote Chowdhry.

Raj Kaushal is survived by his wife and actor Mandira Bedi, and two children.

