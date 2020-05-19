Ashiesh Roy on dialysis, Hansal Mehta requests film associations to help actor

Ashiesh Roy posted about his health on Facebook. (Photo: Ashiesh Roy/Facebook) Ashiesh Roy posted about his health on Facebook. (Photo: Ashiesh Roy/Facebook)

Actor Ashiesh Roy, known for his work in Sasural Simar Ka and Raja Natwarlal, has been admitted to the ICU in a Mumbai hospital.

The actor has sought financial assistance.

“I am in the ICU… Very ill. Dialysis,” Ashiesh first wrote on Facebook, followed by another post that read, “Need your urgent money for dialysis (sic).”

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Tuesday took to Twitter and requested film bodies to provide financial assistance to Ashiesh Roy.

“Actor Ashish Roy (Bond) is seriously ill, on dialysis and in the ICU. He has appealed for financial help on FB. I’m doing all I can to help. Can industry associations also help the ailing actor?” Mehta tweeted.

Actor Ashish Roy (Bond) is seriously ill, on dialysis and in the ICU. He has appealed for financial help on FB. I’m doing all I can to help. Can industry associations also help the ailing actor? @sushant_says@ashokepandithttps://t.co/d8qpAan1VK — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) May 19, 2020

In his tweet, the director tagged actor Sushant Singh, who is the general secretary of Cine and Television Artists Association (CINTAA) and Ashoke Pandit of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE)

