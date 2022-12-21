scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu to make streaming debut on Prime Video on Dec 23

Akshay Kumar said Ram Setu is a film rooted in Indian history and he is glad that it will reach a bigger audience with its release on Prime Video.

Ram Setu filmPoster of Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu film. (Photo: PrimeVideoIN/Twitter)
Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu will start streaming on Prime Video from December 23, the streamer announced Wednesday. Directed by Abhishek Sharma of Parmanu and Tere Bin Laden fame, the action-adventure movie was released in theatres countrywide in October this year.

The movie, which also featured Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, is presented by Prime Video in association with Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, Lyca Productions and Abundantia Entertainment.

“The film received positive response during its theatrical release and we are excited to take it to our audiences far and wide. It’s a well researched film that not just brings out the authenticity in storytelling, but also gives the viewers an immersive experience through its state-of-art VFX technology that further enhances the narrative,” the 55-year-old actor said in a statement.

Ram Setu follows an atheist archaeologist (Kumar) turned believer who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India’s heritage.

The movie also starred Nassar and Pravessh Rana in pivotal roles.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 01:51:51 pm
