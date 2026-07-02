‘Ashamed’: Homebound cinematographer apologises a year after sexual misconduct allegations

Cinematographer Pratik Shah, who has worked on Homebound, Jubilee, and CTRL, has apologised a year after being accused of sexual misconduct by over 20 women. After an entire year of public silence, he has now issued an official apology, claiming he has been in therapy and is ‘deeply remorseful’ over his behaviour. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter India, Pratik also revealed that he has been taking therapy for over a year.

“I want to address the online allegations made against me last year. I am deeply remorseful for the mistakes I made and the hurt that I have caused, both in my professional interactions and in my past personal relationships,” he said in the statement.

He further added, “Looking back, I recognise that I allowed the increasing attention and growth of my career to cloud my judgement, leading to actions that were self-centered and wrong. I operated out of insecurity and a misguided yearning for validation, and I regret that I did not stop to consider the power I wielded as a person of privilege and influence.”

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The cinematographer also shared that his first thought was to defend himself publicly when the accusations emerged, but he later realised that it would not change the reality of his actions. “However, I soon realised that arguing details did not change the reality of my mistakes. The breakdown of my reputation and relationships was the direct result of my own poor choices, and I take full responsibility for the shame and pain I brought upon my family, friends, and collaborators.”

Pratik Shah then revealed that he has been working on himself through therapy, and is determined to move ahead. “Over the past year, I have been working on myself through weekly therapy to address the root causes of my behaviour and realign my actions with my core values. I have also achieved over a year of continuous sobriety, which remains an active part of my ongoing rehabilitation. I know none of this excuses the past. For that I am truly sorry and ashamed. But I am committed to learning from my failures and earning back trust through my actions,” he said.

Sexual misconduct allegations against Pratik Shah

Last year, the sexual misconduct allegations against Pratik Shah surfaced after filmmaker Abhinav Singh took to social media, calling the cinematographer “emotionally abusive” and “highly manipulative” based on testimonies of multiple women. His revelation led to around 20 women to reach out to him with similar cases of encounters with Pratik. “I’ve spoken out, and now I’m hearing from others — people who’ve felt silenced or sidelined. It’s heartbreaking. The patterns are undeniable. Many have called him a predator,” Singh wrote in his Instagram Story. Later, the cinematographer was ousted from the biopic of former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly, featuring Rajkummar Rao.