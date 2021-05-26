Asha Parekh says Waheeda Rehman and Helen ‘upset’ as Andaman vacation photos go viral: ‘It was a very private holiday’

Politician Shaina NC had shared a photo on Instagram with Waheeda, Asha and Helen. She tagged them as the “Wonder Women of the film industry.” (Photo: Shaina NC/Instagram)

Yesteryears actor Asha Parekh is upset that her vacation pictures with Waheeda Rehman and Helen are going viral on social media. In a recently interview, the Love In Tokyo actor said the three friends were surprised when photos of their “very private vacation” landed online.

“These pictures are from a holiday we took in the end of March in the Andamans just before the lockdown. We thought it was a very private vacation. We just wanted to get out. Relax. We’ve no idea who took the pictures. It was probably some tourists. The place was swarming with vacationers. Aaj kal koi bhi photos le sakta hai bina ijaazat ke (nowadays, anyone can click your pictures without your consent),” Parekh told Bollywood Hungama.

On returning to Mumbai, the 78-year-old-actor was shocked to find their holiday pictures going viral even as they were still on holiday. She shared, that not only she, but Waheeda Rehman and Helen were also angry over this invasion.

She said, “More than me, Waheeda Rehman and Helen were upset. They are far more private people than me. People were sharing the pictures and saying the three of us should star in a sequel to Dil Chahta Hai. I don’t understand. It was more like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.”

While the trio is unhappy that their private pictures were circulated on social media without their consent, Asha opened up that their vacation was a happy one where she tried deep water snorkelling in the Andamans.

The pictures of the trio came a month after Waheeda’s daughter Kashvi shared a picture of the 83-year-old snorkelling at the Andamans. Earlier this year, politician Shaina NC also shared a photo on Instagram with Waheeda, Asha and Helen. She tagged them as the “Wonder Women of the film industry.”

Recently, Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen marked their presence on the television reality show Dance Deewane season 3.