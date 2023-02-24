Asha Parekh says Rajesh Khanna had ‘inferiority complex’ in his early days: ‘Everything changed when he became a star’

Actors Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh together gave Hindi cinema some of its gems like Kati Patang (1971) and Aan Milo Sajna (1970). But the first time that this hit pair was seen on the silver screen was in the 1967 movie, Baharon Ke Sapne. Recently, Parekh reminisced about the time when she first worked with Khanna.

Parekh, 80, remembered Khanna as an “introvert” person who would hardly talk to anyone on a film set. During a recent interview with ABP, she shared, “We (She and Khanna) started with Baharon Ke Sapne. Basically, he was an introvert. He never used to talk a lot. He would sit in a corner and Baharaon Ke Sapne was only his second film and I was already a star. I was not supposed to do it. Nandaji had to star in the movie. But she backed out because it was not a glamorous role. So Nasir sahab (Nasir Hussain) came to me and requested me to do it.”

She continued, “So, a lot of to and fro happened in the schedule because of my dates. Toh ek aadh aisa vaakya ho gaya tha Rajesh Khanna ke saath… tab se maine kaha… (one day an incident happened with Rajesh Khanna that I said from that day…)” Leaving it there, Parekh shared, “He was introverted and I think he also had an inferiority complex at that point of time. But once he became a superstar, everything changed.”

Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood’s true blue superstar and his death in 2012 left a void in the Hindi Film industry. Fondly called Kaka, he established himself as a romantic superstar.

Asha Parekh gave several commercial hits during her time as an actor in the Hindi film industry. Some of her biggest hits included films like Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Upkar, Phir Wohi Dil Laya Hoon and others. Though the actor had no limitations while signing for roles, she was very particular about her clothes.

She shared, “There was no list of dos and don’ts. But yes I was particular about my clothes. If someone would have told me to wear a bikini, I would have said, ‘Nahi mujhe nahi karna kaam (No, I don’t want to do it).”

Though she no longer does films, Asha Parekh often make public appearances at award shows, TV reality shows and film festivals.