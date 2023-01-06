Asha Parekh says ‘let them remove Besharam Rang’ if it ensures ‘smooth release for Pathaan’: ‘This is the height of bullying’

Dadsaheb Phalke Award winner Asha Parekh, who was the chief of the Central Board of Film Certification from 1998-2001, has again spoken in defence of the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan, underlining that it needs to have a “smooth release” to help tide over Bollywood’s “low phase”.

Asha, in a chat with Bollywood Hungama, said, “Our industry has never gone through such a bad phase. I’ve been part of it for more than sixty years. I have never seen such a low phase in the history of the industry. Pathaan needs to be released without any hindrance.” She added that Yash Raj Films has “suffered a series of blows” and they “can’t afford another one.” Recent YRF releases like Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj and Jayeshbhai Jordaar failed miserably at the box office.

Pathaan has been in controversy ever since the release of their song Besharam Rang where the colour of the costumes of the lead actors led to a lot of hue and cry. Parekh said that if the song is the problem, they should remove it. “Let them remove the song, if that’s what it takes to ensure a smooth release for Pathaan,” she said but added that in her personal opinion, she was opposed to such “bullying.”

“Although let me state very clearly that I’m totally opposed to such bullying. Why should some elements decide on behalf of the entire nation on what’s good and what’s not? You don’t want to see the film, don’t see it. I want to see the film. Why are you stopping me?” she said.

Talking about the orange-colour bikini worn by Deepika Padukone in the song, the Kati Patang actor said that “no community can claim ownership over any colour.” She said, “Why is a stamp being put on one particular colour? Every colour is equally beautiful. Orange was such a favourite colour of many of us heroines. Imagine being told, don’t wear this colour, don’t wear that colour. This is the height of bullying. No community can claim ownership over any colour.”

The controversy over Besharam Rang started soon after the song dropped on YouTube. It is yet to be known if CBFC will clear the song and the film for its theatrical release on January 25. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan releases on January 25.