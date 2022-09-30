scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

Asha Parekh rues modern film dancing, says it feels like watching aerobics: ‘Dil ko takleef hoti hai’

Asha Parekh singled out Sanjay Leela Bhansali as the only filmmaker who respects Indian traditions when it comes to depicting dance in his movies.

asha parekh, asha parekh birthday, asha parekh shammi kapoor, asha parekh photo, asha parekh imageAsha Parekh was recently honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Actor Asha Parekh said that the film industry has turned its back on its roots, and on Indian culture, especially when it comes to dance. Recalling a story about her own training, she said at an event in Boston, “We have forgotten our dance traditions.”

The veteran actor, who was recently bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, was in conversation with Connect FM Canada at the Indian Film Festival of Boston. She appeared to be very disapproving of not just modern film songs, but also of the way they are picturised, and of the remixes of some of her own numbers.

Also read |Asha Parekh says her male co-stars were ‘frightened’ of her: ‘My mother never allowed anyone…’

She said in Hindi, “We have forgotten our own dance traditions, and we’re trying to copy Western dance. I think you will agree when I say this, but the kind of dance that we’re seeing these days, this is not our style. This is not our culture. And we have such a rich tradition of dance, every state has a dance of its own. And what are we doing? We’re trying to copy Western dance styles. Sometimes it feels like we’re doing aerobics, we’re not dancing. It hurts my heart to see this.” She did, however, single out director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She said, “Sanjay Leela Bhasali is an exception. He’s bound by it, you see. You can see the respect for Indian culture in his work.”

She also voiced her disapproval of the many remixes of her classic songs. “They’re awful,” she said, adding, “The sweetness of the original songs are drowned out by loud drums and beats in the remixes. The words are lost.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...Premium
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliatesPremium
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliates
Volatile INR still relatively stable; what now?Premium
Volatile INR still relatively stable; what now?
Hindu-Muslim violence in the UK: Revisiting LeicesterPremium
Hindu-Muslim violence in the UK: Revisiting Leicester

On Tuesday, the Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, announced that Asha Parekh would be bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award this year. The ceremony will be held on Friday.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-09-2022 at 11:49:14 am
Next Story

Watch: PM Modi flags off Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, takes a ride

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Mouni Roy birthday bash
Inside Mouni Roy’s birthday bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 30: Latest News
Advertisement