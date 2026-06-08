Asha Parekh rejected a revealing costume by asking a director about his own daughter

At a time when Telugu film Peddi is making headlines over criticism that it objectifies Janhvi Kapoor’s character through repeated close-up shots and suggestive framing, several veteran actresses have reflected on an era when glamour and sensuality did not rely on excessive skin show. In a recent interview, veteran actresses Asha Parekh and Jaya Bachchan expressed their disappointment with the increasing objectification of women on screen.

Asha told Deccan Chronicle, “I remember once a director asked me to wear a revealing costume for a dance number. I looked him in the eye and asked, ‘Would you be happy if your daughter wore this costume?’ The dress was quietly dropped. The heroines today are so beautiful, they don’t need to objectify themselves. Look at how aesthetically Sanjay Leela Bhansali presents his heroines. They look so beautiful in his films. The same heroines are used differently, exploitatively, by other directors.”