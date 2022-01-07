When Asha Parekh called RD Burman her most challenging co-star: ‘He was so outrageously funny’

RD Burman is remembered as one of the finest music composers of the Hindi film industry and while his musical genius is known by the world, not many people know that Pancham Da, as he was fondly called, was a really “fine actor.” Pancham Da did not face the camera much but when he did, he made sure all eyes were on him. Veteran actor Asha Parekh, who once shared screen space with RD Burman, recalled her experience of filming with him and how he was the “most challenging co-star” she had ever worked with.

The Kati Patang actor shared with Rediff that she had to once film a comedy sequence with RD Burman for Nasir Husain’s film Pyar Ka Mausam. “I’ve faced the camera with lots of co-stars, exceptional ones, exceptionally bad ones, catty female co-stars, bratty child actors, but Pancham Da was easily the most challenging co-star I’ve ever worked with,” she said.

The comedy scene featured her and the veteran music composer, along with Rajendra Nath, who was an established comedy actor at the time. By her own confession, Asha shared that she was better at emotional scenes than comedy ones but when she saw Pancham Da perform, he took her breath away.

She recalled, “I had no idea Panchamda was such a fine actor. What comic timing! He took my breath away. It was a scene where Panchamda, playing Rajendra Nath’s secretary, created some confusion between Rajendra Nath and me.”

Asha remembered that Pancham Da was “so outrageously funny” that “every time he said his lines, I’d burst out laughing.” “I wish he had acted more often. RD was so multi-faceted,” she said. I wish he had acted more often.

Pyar Ka Mausam had some hit songs like ‘Tum Bin Jaoon Kahan’, ‘Ni Sultana Re’, among others.