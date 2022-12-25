Asha Parekh on Pathaan’s Besharam Rang controversy: ‘Bikini par bawaal nahi tha…hamara dimag band hota jaa raha’

Veteran actor Asha Parekh has voiced her support for Deepika Padukone amid the Pathaan controversy row. Parekh addressed the controversy around Deepika’s orange bikini in the song Besharam Rang, claiming that the film’s sole purpose is entertainment and that Bollywood is an easy target.

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Parekh said, “Yeh bahut galat hai, film toh film hai. Jiska mool, maksad entertainment hai. Ab kisi actress ne, orange pehen liya, ya naam kuch aisa ho gaya toh usse ban kar rahe hai? Yeh nahi achha lagta hai. (This is very wrong. A film’s sole purpose is entertainment. Now if an actress wears orange then you will ban it? This does not look good).

The actor, who received Dadasaheb Phalke award in September, further said, “Bikini per bawaal nahi tha, yahan toh orange rang ki bikini ko lehkar sawaal uth rahe hai. Mujhe lagta hai ki hamara dimaag ab bandh hota ja raha hai. Hum bahut hi chhoti soch ke hote ja rahe hai, jo galat hai. Bollywood hamesha ke liye soft target raha hai.” (The controversy is not about the bikini but about the orange bikini. I feel like we are shutting down our minds because we are becoming too close-minded which is wrong. Bollywood has always been a soft target).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

In the song Besharam Rang from Pathaan, Deepika is seen sporting an orange monokini and Shah Rukh Khan is wearing a dark shirt. Deepika’s bikini sparked outrage among politicians, who urged that Pathaan be banned. BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya had said, “Kick them in the stomach, destroy their businesses, and never watch any of their films.” Ram Kadam, Narottam Mishra among others also voiced their concerns over the song.

Pathaan also stars John Abraham and is all set to release on January 25.