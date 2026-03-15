Asha Parekh on her unconditional bond with Nasir Hussain: ‘He was the only man I loved’

Asha Parekh says the late filmmaker Nasir Hussain, whose death anniversary falls on March 13, was the only man she ever loved.

For years, the entertainment industry has been aware of the celebrated actress’ long-standing relationship with Hussain. He not only introduced her in Dil Deke Dekho in 1959, but the two went on to collaborate on seven feature films, all of them superhits, including Teesri Manzil and Caravan.

On the need to speak out about the love of her life, the actress says, “Yes, Nasir Saab was the only man I ever loved. It is not respectful to those whom we love if we don’t acknowledge their presence to the world.”