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Asha Parekh on her unconditional bond with Nasir Hussain: ‘He was the only man I loved’
In the Indian film industry, convenient amnesia about past affairs is par for the course. Asha Parekh, however, has never subscribed to it.
Asha Parekh says the late filmmaker Nasir Hussain, whose death anniversary falls on March 13, was the only man she ever loved.
For years, the entertainment industry has been aware of the celebrated actress’ long-standing relationship with Hussain. He not only introduced her in Dil Deke Dekho in 1959, but the two went on to collaborate on seven feature films, all of them superhits, including Teesri Manzil and Caravan.
On the need to speak out about the love of her life, the actress says, “Yes, Nasir Saab was the only man I ever loved. It is not respectful to those whom we love if we don’t acknowledge their presence to the world.”
In the Indian film industry, convenient amnesia about past affairs is par for the course. Asha Parekh, however, has never subscribed to it.
The ‘Jubilee girl’ says, “I don’t know about others. And I won’t comment on what others feel about this. For me, it is important to acknowledge my feelings. And, I am proud to do so.”
Curiously, Asha Parekh was never seen as a homebreaker. “Because I wasn’t! There was nothing secret about our association. Nasir Saab’s wife was in the know. We shared a very warm and cordial equation. I knew there was never going to be marriage or anything. I was just happy to be a small part of his world.”
Asha reveals that she never got married as she never wanted to take Nasir Hussain away from his family.
She says, “I was never a homebreaker. There was never any ill will between me and Nasir Saab’s family. In fact, when my biography (by Khali Mohamed) was launched, I was so happy to see Nusrat (Hussain’s daughter) and Imran Khan (grandson) at my book launch. I feel I’ve lived my life decently and without hurting anyone.”
During the interview, Asha Parekh also spoke about Nasir Hussain as a filmmaker. “He was known for his breezy romances, with chartbusting songs. But he could also do serious films like Baharon Ke Sapne, which was about unemployment. I was a part of almost all his films as the leading lady. I think the last film we worked together in was Manzil, where I played Sunny Deol’s mother. Since I didn’t want to play Bhabhi-Maa roles, I quit.”
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