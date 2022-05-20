Asha Parekh gives a thumbs down to social media: ‘There’s too much exposure…’

Yesteryear actor Asha Parekh has said that she does not have a social media presence as she is not too fond of them. In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Parekh, who was often referred to as the ‘Hit Girl’ of Bollywood, said that she is not even interested in experimenting with them.

“I don’t like it and neither do I want to experiment. There’s too much exposure because of all this. If you are not seen much in public, people are inquisitive to know about you,” she said.

Parekh, who is a Padma Shri awardee, is best known for movies like Kati Patang, for which she won Filmfare Award for Best Actress, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Aan Milo Sajna, Mahal, among others.

She also spoke about receiving the love of her fans even though she has not been an actor for decades. She said, “It’s very encouraging, I feel very happy about it. I hope people remember me and continue to like me till I live.”

Although Asha is one of 1970s’ most successful femal actors, becoming a performer once dreamt of becoming a doctor. During her recent appearance on the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer Season 2 last year with Dharmendra, she said, “Even I wanted to become a doctor. For school, I used to travel every day from Santa Cruz to Flora Fountain and one day on my way to school, I saw an accident site and all the blood really made me dizzy. Which is when I knew that I can’t be a doctor.”

But, that didn’t stop her from helping those in need of medical aid. She added, “With the earnings I got from working in films, I opened a hospital and am helping those in need in my own way. Even you can do that Saumya. You can also help the poor and underprivileged by being a dancer. Being a doctor isn’t important. Become who you really want to be.”