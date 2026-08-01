‘Asha Parekh involved politicians in Zakhm’s censor battle, it disturbed me’: Mahesh Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt has often drawn from his personal experiences to shape the stories of his films. Be it Arth, Zakhm, Woh Lamhe… or Daddy, several of his works have been inspired by his experiences of growing up in a dysfunctional family, his relationships and affairs, and the secrets that shaped his personal life. In Zakhm, Bhatt explored his own experiences of being born out of wedlock to a Muslim mother and a Hindu father. The film faced censorship issues that continued for months. Eventually, political leaders of the time reportedly became involved in the process of clearing the film, rather than just the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification).

Recalling the film and the challenges it faced, Bhatt told lyricist Rashmi Virag on his YouTube channel, “Zakhm was my reality. I had lived that life. I was born to a Muslim mother and a Hindu father. There was confusion in the house about a person’s identity, and India was at a crossroads at that time. I had made the film, and it faced several problems while going through the censors. It was because the NDA was in power. The right-wing forces were coming to the forefront very aggressively.”

Bhatt also recalled being shocked by a suggestion reportedly made by actor Asha Parekh, who was the head of CBFC at the time. He said, “Asha Parekh, who was on the board and one of us, said, ‘Let us get it cleared by Bal Thackeray ji in Mumbai or LK Advani at the Centre.’ I was like, ‘This is not done.’ Movies are supposed to be seen by a committee and certified based on its verdict. But she wanted to be cautious. I was very disturbed by that.”

Bhatt said he eventually had to engage with political leaders and government officials to ensure that the film saw the light of day.

“I had to be friends with the central government. The Home Ministry had to see the film, and it went through deliberations for three months. Certain alterations were made after my team said, ‘When you have come this far, let us accommodate a bit. Otherwise, the film will not see the light of day,’” he said.

However, Zakhm did not perform well at the box office upon its release.

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“The film released. It didn’t do well at the box office then. But it has now become a cult film. And now it has made more money for Pooja than she ever imagined. The truth is strange. It doesn’t look like gold when it is placed next to you, but over time, it sparkles. Time is the only test of excellence. If the work can go through the desert of time and still retain its splendour, that means it has something hereditary in it,” Bhatt said.

Explaining why his films continue to remain relevant, Bhatt said, “The concerns of Zakhm are still the concerns of the nation today. The concerns of Arth are still the concerns of married life today. And the concerns of Saaransh are still the concerns of mankind today. They all have timeless qualities because they are issues that have troubled the human race since the dawn of time. I just happened to tap into that and put it into fictional form.”

It has been nearly three decades since Zakhm was released. However, concerns surrounding the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) continue to persist. Several films have faced delays due to certification-related issues, with Jana Nayagan and Satluj being among the most prominent recent examples.