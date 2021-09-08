Asha Bhosle turns 88: Lata Mangeshkar wishes younger sister ‘long life’, Madhuri Dixit says ‘Have enjoyed expressing to your vocals’

Singing legend Asha Bhosle turned 88 on Wednesday. On the occasion, several celebrities took to social media to wish the icon.

Sharing a candid click of herself and her younger sister, Lata Mangeshkar wrote, “Namaskar. Aaj meri choti behen Asha Bhosle ka janamdin hai. Main usko bahut badhaai aur aashirwad deti hun. Asha ek kamaal ki gaayika hai,versatile singer hai. Wo deerghayu ho,Ishwar usko aur uske pariwaar ko hamesha aur sukhi rakhe yehi meri manokaamana. (Hello. Today is my younger sister Asha Bhosle’s birthday. I send her wishes and blessings. Asha is a wonderful and versatile singer. I pray that may she be blessed with a long life and may god bless her and her family with immense happiness.)”

In another tweet, Mangeshkar also shared Asha Bhosle’s song “Joothe Naina Bole”, calling it one of her favourites.

Madhuri Dixit shared a picture of herself and Asha Bhosle on her social media handles. She captioned the photo, “Dear @ashabhosle Tai, A very happy birthday to you. Your magical voice enthrals us all. I have always enjoyed expressing to your vocals. Lots of love.”

Madhur Bhadarkar tweeted, “Happy birthday living Legend @ashabhosle didi your contribution to Indian Music Industry is remarkable you continue to inspire generations, Wishing you good health & long life.”

Asha Bhosle started playback singing at the age of 10 with Marathi film Majha Bal in 1943. Her first Hindi song was “Saawan Aaya” from 1948 film Chunariya.

In a career spanning nearly eight decades, Bhosle has received two National Film Awards, Padma Vibhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The Guinness Book of World Records in 2011 officially acknowledged her as the most recorded artiste in music history.

Her most popular songs include “Dum Maro Dum”, “Parde Mein Rehne Do”, “Piya Tu Ab Toh Aa Ja”, “Hungama Ho Gaya”, “Rangeela Re”, “Yeh Mera Dil” among others.