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‘I was entranced’: Damon Albarn recalls playing R.D. Burman’s harmonium as Asha Bhosle sang; remembers her last collaboration with Gorillaz
One of Asha Bhosle's most surprising late-career projects was with Gorillaz on their 2026 album The Mountain.
As tributes continue to pour in for legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away on April 12 at the age of 92, global musician Damon Albarn has joined admirers across the world in remembering the iconic voice that transcended generations and borders. Notably, Bhosle collaborated with Albarn’s band Gorillaz on their album ‘The Mountain’ in 2026.
Bhosle, whose illustrious career spanned over eight decades and helped shape Indian cinema’s musical legacy, was laid to rest with state honours at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on April 13. The ceremony saw the coming of several prominent figures from the worlds of cinema, music, and sports, all gathering to pay their final respects. Stars like Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Aamir Khan too attended Asha Bhosle’s funeral.
Damon Albarn remembers Asha Bhosle
On Tuesday, global musician Damon Albarn took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note alongside a set of nostalgic photographs, believed to have been taken at Bhosle’s Mumbai residence. Reflecting on his long-standing admiration, the Gorillaz frontman described her voice as his “gateway to the marvellous world of Bollywood.”
Recalling his meetings with the singer, Albarn wrote, “Asha Bhosle was someone I had admired from afar for many years, her voice was my gateway to the marvellous world of Bollywood. I met her twice in Mumbai and was entranced by her grace and poise at the age of 91. The memory of sitting cross-legged playing R. D. Burman’s harmonium while she sang will stay with me forever. I send my deepest condolences to her lovely family. Asha, you had the voice of an angel, we love you.”
See Damon Albarn’s post for Asha Bhosle here:
View this post on Instagram
The post quickly resonated with fans worldwide, who flooded the comments with messages of admiration and grief, remembering Bhosle as one of the greatest singers of all time.
Asha Bhosle’s collaboration with Gorillaz
Renowned for her remarkable versatility, Asha Bhosle’s impact reached well beyond Hindi film music. She continually reinvented herself by collaborating across genres and generations.
Highlighting her enduring global appeal, one of her most surprising late-career projects was with Gorillaz on their 2026 album The Mountain. One of the album’s tracks, The Shadowy Light, featured Asha Bhosle alongside Gruff Rhys, Ajay Prasanna, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash.
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