As tributes continue to pour in for legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away on April 12 at the age of 92, global musician Damon Albarn has joined admirers across the world in remembering the iconic voice that transcended generations and borders. Notably, Bhosle collaborated with Albarn’s band Gorillaz on their album ‘The Mountain’ in 2026.

Bhosle, whose illustrious career spanned over eight decades and helped shape Indian cinema’s musical legacy, was laid to rest with state honours at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on April 13. The ceremony saw the coming of several prominent figures from the worlds of cinema, music, and sports, all gathering to pay their final respects. Stars like Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Aamir Khan too attended Asha Bhosle’s funeral.