Asha Bhosle, whose range redefined Bollywood playback singing, dies at 92

From the sultry allure of a cabaret to a flirtatious number to the delicacy of a classical ghazal, with none of them ever out of place and absorbed into her voice with effortless conviction, noted playback singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai today, leaves behind a body of work that perhaps cannot be easily categorised. She was 92.

Her son Anand Bhosle confirmed the singer’s demise to reporters outside the hospital.

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Asha Bhosle grew up in Kolhapur, where the Mangeshkar family moved from Pune after the family patriarch Dinanath Mangeshkar’s demise, so that the elder daughter, Lata, 13, could work in the robust Marathi film industry of the city. Bhosle, nine then, was fascinated by English films such as Gone with the Wind (1939), For Whom the Bell Tolls (1943) and Fred Astaire films, besides the sultry voice of Portuguese-Brazilian actor and samba singer Carmen Miranda. She would come home, drape a dupatta, and sing Mama yo quiero while dancing like Miranda. “My mother thought I was crazy,” says the singer in Asha (1986).