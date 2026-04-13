Asha Bhosle’s unreleased songs from four decades ago to finally see light of the day with the revival of Muzaffar Ali’s Zuni

A month before she passed away this past Sunday, Asha Bhosle’s swansong released worldwide. “The Shadowy Light” from the album The Mountain, a collaboration with popular British virtual band Gorillaz, had her crooning about salvation. But that may not be her swansong after all. Five of her unreleased songs from four decades ago may soon finally see light of the day.

These five songs were recorded back in the late 1980s for Muzaffar Ali’s Zuni, which never attained fruition. With those tracks, Asha reunited with not only Muzaffar Ali, but also music composer Khayyam and lyricist Shahryar, with whom she created the memorable songs of Rekha-starrer 1981 seminal period drama Umrao Jaan. Singing a ghazal was a gamble for Asha, who went on to win her maiden National Award for the song “Dil Cheez Kya Hai”.

“We recorded five songs with Asha ji with the same team — Khayyam and Shahryar. They are amazing songs, and we recorded them in the late ’80s and have not given them to anyone,” Muzaffar told Hindustan Times. He also added that those songs may now finally see light of the day now that his son Shaad Ali is reviving the project. Shaad is best known for helming hits like Bunty Aur Babli (2005) and Soorma (2018).

Muzaffar also recalled taking those songs back to Asha after all these years, much to her surprise. “She had forgotten about it. When she heard the songs, she literally had tears in her eyes,” revealed the filmmaker. An earlier such instance was when late legendary composer Madan Mohan’s notes were used to compose the music of Yash Chopra’s 2004 cross-border romance Veer-Zaara after decades, resulting in gems like “Tere Liye” and “Do Pal”, filmed on the lead pair Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta.

The five unreleased songs from Zuni might also not be Asha’s swansong. Muzaffar revealed that they also recorded a few more songs for another film, Daaman, which also never saw light of the day. However, the rights of those tracks are not with the filmmaker. “We had some differences with the production house, and the project fell apart. The production house, HMV, must be having those songs,” he said.

Asha and Muzaffar reunited last year for the re-release of Umrao Jaan in its 4K restored version. The star-studded premiere was also attended by Rekha. Asha and Rekha launched Muzaffar’s book at the event. Asha sang five memorable songs in Umrao Jaan, which were all filmed on Rekha, who played a courtesan — “Dil Cheez Kya Hai”, “In Ankhon Ki Masti Ke”, “Jab Bhi Milti Hai”, “Justuju Jiski Thi”, and “Yeh Kya Jagah Hai Doston”.

Also Read — ‘Nothing mattered anymore’: The ‘cursed mantra’ from Asha Bhosle’s brother that saved her after daughter’s tragic death

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Asha breathed her last at around 11 am on Sunday at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. She died of multi-organ failure a day after being admitted post chest infection and extreme exhaustion. Her last rites will be held today at Shivaji Park. She’s survived by her son Anand Bhosle and her grandchildren.